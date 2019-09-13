Global 3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market Report, 2019: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast to 2024
The global 3D imaging equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global 3D imaging equipment market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The thriving healthcare industry is one of the key factors driving market growth. There has been a rise in the occurrence of lifestyle diseases along with age-related ailments owing to sedentary lifestyles and a significant increase in the geriatric population, respectively. This has consequently bolstered the demand for 3D medical imaging equipment in the healthcare sector.
Moreover, technological advancements coupled with the rising awareness about the benefits of this technology such as an accurate visual representation of internal organs, reduced damage to surrounding tissues and accuracy of data offered by various medical imaging procedures has stimulated the market growth.
The market is further driven by increasing healthcare budgetary allocations and research and development (R&D) activities by governments of various nations across the globe.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global 3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product
5.4 Market Breakup by Solution
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by End-user
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 X-Ray
6.2 Ultrasound
6.3 MRI
6.4 CT Scan
6.5 Hybrid Imaging
7 Market Breakup by Solution
7.1 3D Scanning
7.2 3D Rendering
7.3 3D Modeling
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Oncology
8.2 Cardiology
8.3 Orthopedics
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Component
9.1 Hardware
9.2 Software
9.3 Service
10 Market Breakup by Deployment
10.1 On-Premise Based Platform
10.2 Cloud Based Platform
10.3 Web Based Platform
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 GE Healthcare
16.3.2 Philips Healthcare
16.3.3 Siemens Healthineers
16.3.4 Fujifilm
16.3.5 Analogic
16.3.6 ContextVision
16.3.7 Dentsply Sirona
16.3.8 EOS image
16.3.9 Esaote
16.3.10 Fuel 3D Technologies
16.3.11 GENDEX DENTAL SYSTEMS
16.3.12 Hologic
16.3.13 Intelerad Medical Systems
16.3.14 PLANMECA OY
16.3.15 Samsung Medison
16.3.16 Shimadzu Corp.
