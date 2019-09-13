Global 3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market Report, 2019: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D imaging equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global 3D imaging equipment market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The thriving healthcare industry is one of the key factors driving market growth. There has been a rise in the occurrence of lifestyle diseases along with age-related ailments owing to sedentary lifestyles and a significant increase in the geriatric population, respectively. This has consequently bolstered the demand for 3D medical imaging equipment in the healthcare sector.



Moreover, technological advancements coupled with the rising awareness about the benefits of this technology such as an accurate visual representation of internal organs, reduced damage to surrounding tissues and accuracy of data offered by various medical imaging procedures has stimulated the market growth.



The market is further driven by increasing healthcare budgetary allocations and research and development (R&D) activities by governments of various nations across the globe.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global 3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Solution

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by End-user

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 X-Ray

6.2 Ultrasound

6.3 MRI

6.4 CT Scan

6.5 Hybrid Imaging



7 Market Breakup by Solution

7.1 3D Scanning

7.2 3D Rendering

7.3 3D Modeling



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Oncology

8.2 Cardiology

8.3 Orthopedics

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Component

9.1 Hardware

9.2 Software

9.3 Service



10 Market Breakup by Deployment

10.1 On-Premise Based Platform

10.2 Cloud Based Platform

10.3 Web Based Platform



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 GE Healthcare

16.3.2 Philips Healthcare

16.3.3 Siemens Healthineers

16.3.4 Fujifilm

16.3.5 Analogic

16.3.6 ContextVision

16.3.7 Dentsply Sirona

16.3.8 EOS image

16.3.9 Esaote

16.3.10 Fuel 3D Technologies

16.3.11 GENDEX DENTAL SYSTEMS

16.3.12 Hologic

16.3.13 Intelerad Medical Systems

16.3.14 PLANMECA OY

16.3.15 Samsung Medison

16.3.16 Shimadzu Corp.



