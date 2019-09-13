Weight Watchers International, Inc. to Change its Legal Name to WW International, Inc. Following Rebranding Last Year

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW (NASDAQ: WW), a global wellness company and the world’s leading commercial weight management program, today announced that it will be changing its legal name from Weight Watchers International, Inc. to WW International, Inc. effective September 29, 2019.



In September 2018, the Company rebranded as WW to reflect the broadened role it plays in helping people lead healthier lives. WW is committed to helping people to lose weight, eat healthier, move more, shift their mindset, or all of the above – with science-based solutions that fit into people's lives.

In April 2019, the Company began trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under a new ticker symbol, WW, to more accurately align with the Company’s corporate identity. The upcoming change to the Company’s legal name is the next step in the Company’s evolution and will make its branding consistent across all audiences.

WW – Weight Watchers reimagined – is a global wellness company and the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging digital experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program that encompasses healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. With more than five decades of experience in building communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com . For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com .

