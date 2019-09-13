Qorvo® Launches World’s First Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 Front-end Module

/EIN News/ -- Breakthrough FEM powers Wi-Fi 6 for increased speed and extended coverage



GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today introduced the world’s first dual-band front-end module (FEM) for Wi-Fi 6. This new FEM is ideally suited for Wi-Fi 6 customer premise equipment (CPE), combining the performance required to deliver HD/4K video with the efficiency needed for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) represents the next wave of growth in Wi-Fi by supporting increased per-user traffic demand, increased users per access point, increased cellular offloading, higher-density deployments, and additional power and performance.

Qorvo’s new QPF4800 FEM offers industry-leading efficiency, superior thermal design, high linear output power and best-in-class receive performance in a compact dual-band form factor that supports 2.4 and 5 GHz frequency bands. It incorporates the power amplifier (PA), low-noise amplifier (LNA) with bypass, and switches/diplexers in a very small form factor. Compared to dual-band FEMs supporting Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), the QPF4800 improves linear output power by 77 percent – providing better range and capacity – while consuming 20 percent lower power for better thermal performance required for multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO).

Cees Links, Qorvo general manager of Wireless Connectivity, said, “This breakthrough FEM from Qorvo is the right solution at the right time to deliver the capacity, density and thermal performance needed for 4X4 MIMO operation. This compact and efficient solution allows equipment manufacturers to quickly meet the challenges of Wi-Fi 6 without sacrificing size, power or performance.”

The QPF4800 Wi-Fi 6 FEM and other Wi-Fi solutions will be featured at Qorvo’s booth in Hall 1, Stand A50 at IBC 2019 (#IBC2019) in Amsterdam from September 13-17. It is now sampling with the world’s leading Wi-Fi 6 CPE providers and chipset makers and was chosen for a major supplier’s reference design.

Qorvo's Wireless Connectivity (WCON) business is a leading developer of wireless semiconductor system solutions for connected devices that support Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Thread and Bluetooth® Low Energy. WCON offers integrated Wi-Fi front ends and an extensive portfolio of advanced RF chips and software for the Internet of Things.

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

Qorvo is a registered trademark of Qorvo, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.



Investor Relations Contact:

Doug DeLieto

VP, Investor Relations

W +1-336-678-5463

Media Contact:

Michael Gildenhuys

Qorvo IDP Marketing

Qorvo Wireless Connectivity

W + 32 52-45-4439

Michael.Gildenhuys@qorvo.com





This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements included herein represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as is required under the federal securities laws. Qorvo's business is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including variability in operating results, the inability of certain of our customers or suppliers to access their traditional sources of credit, our industry's rapidly changing technology, our dependence on a few large customers for a substantial portion of our revenue, a loss of revenue if contracts with the U.S. government or defense and aerospace contractors are canceled or delayed, our ability to implement innovative technologies, our ability to bring new products to market and achieve design wins, the efficient and successful operation of our wafer fabrication facilities, assembly facilities and test and tape and reel facilities, our ability to adjust production capacity in a timely fashion in response to changes in demand for our products, variability in manufacturing yields, industry overcapacity and current macroeconomic conditions, inaccurate product forecasts and corresponding inventory and manufacturing costs, dependence on third parties and our ability to manage platform providers and customer relationships, our dependence on international sales and operations, our ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and develop leaders, the possibility that future acquisitions may dilute our shareholders' ownership and cause us to incur debt and assume contingent liabilities, fluctuations in the price of our common stock, additional claims of infringement on our intellectual property portfolio, lawsuits and claims relating to our products, security breaches and other similar disruptions compromising our information and exposing us to liability, and the impact of stringent environmental regulations. These and other risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in Qorvo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any of these forward-looking statements.



