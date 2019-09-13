Nuance Launches Expanded Pediatric Portfolio at the American Health Information Management Association Conference (AHIMA)

Built-in workflow efficiency, care quality metrics, and clinical intelligence deliver unmatched outcomes in pediatric care settings

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today launched a portfolio of pediatric-specialized solutions that simplify and streamline how pediatricians capture and communicate patient stories, access real-time clinical intelligence to improve care, and use metrics to assess and document care quality.



Pediatricians and their care teams need the right technology that helps them to take the best care of children. Very different from an adult-focused health system, the technology used in pediatric care settings must align with the pediatric models of governance and oversight and financial structure. “Facilities who take care of children have a different reimbursement methodology, case mix index, classification systems, and relative pain points that our pediatric solutions can efficiently and accurately address in a meaningful way,” said Michael Clark, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Provider Solutions, Nuance.

Included in the pediatric-specialized portfolio are:

Dragon Medical One: allows physicians and care teams to dictate pediatric notes directly into the electronic health record.

allows physicians and care teams to dictate pediatric notes directly into the electronic health record. Dragon Medical Advisor with Pediatric Guidance: offers in-workflow advice to improve documentation accuracy and quality.

offers in-workflow advice to improve documentation accuracy and quality. Nuance Surgical CAPD: provides surgeons with pediatric documentation guidance to meet regulatory and billing requirements.

provides surgeons with pediatric documentation guidance to meet regulatory and billing requirements. CDE One: delivers CDI workflow management and pediatric strategies for documentation improvement.

delivers CDI workflow management and pediatric strategies for documentation improvement. Nuance Performance Analytics: helps organizations accurately track and measure improved pediatric quality scores, including Pediatric Quality Indicators (PDI).

“Nuance understands diverse care settings and delivers solutions that help physicians, clinicians, and surgeons serve the unique needs of their patient populations,” said Dr. Baber Ghauri.

Sharon Cooper, Manager Clinical Documentation/Appeals, Owensboro Health said, “Nuance solutions help the CDS team to identify patient encounters with the greatest opportunity for clinical documentation improvement – increasing our productivity and delivering desired outcomes to achieve our goals.”

To learn more about Nuance solutions and the benefits for pediatricians and their care teams, please visit booth #1821 at AHIMA or attend one of the sessions below:

Saturday, September 14

“How AI Improves Pediatric Documentation and Quality of Care,” Dr. Robert Budman, CMIO, Nuance; Robin Friday, Director of Clinical Content, Nuance

1:30-2:20pm CT: “Clinical Documentation Compliance at the Crosshairs of EHR and Enabling Technologies,” Mel Tully, Vice President, Clinical Services and Education, Nuance; Michael Clark, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Provider Solutions, Nuance



Sunday, September 15

1:00-1:50pm CT: “Using AI at the Point-of-Care to Improve Coding, Documentation, and Quality,” Kenneth Kolenik, Product Management Director, Nuance; Lucian Newman, III, MD, FACS, CMIO, Nuance; Baber Ghauri, MD, MBA, FHM, FACP

Monday, September 16

“Using AI-Powered Documentation to Prioritize Patient Encounters and Improve Performance,” Mario Perez III, Director, CDI Outcomes, Nuance; Sharon Cooper, MSN-LM, RN-BC, CCS, CDIP, CCDS, CHTS-CP, AHIMA-Approved ICD-10-CM/PCS Trainer, Manager Clinical Documentation/Appeals, Owensboro Health

Tuesday, September 17

1:30-2:15pm CT: “The Value of Quality Performance as a Marketing and Patient Retention Tool,” Cathy Gorman-Klug, RN, MSN, CPM, Senior Product Manager, Nuance

3:30-4:15pm CT: “Quality Fatigue? Unify Your Approach to Ever-Changing, Ever-Increasing Requirements,” Cathy Gorman-Klug, RN, MSN, CPM, Senior Product Manager, Nuance

