Photo Friday: Congressman Gil Cisneros Visits 99 Ranch Market, Hacienda Heights, CA

Last week, Congressman Gil Cisneros (CA-39) and Hill staff members met with engaged associates from TAWA Supermarkets, Inc. FMI’s Director of Member Relations and Advocacy for the Western Region, Cynthia Brazzel, joined 99 Ranch Market’s General Counsel, Iris Leong, Marketing Director, Juliet Chen, and Marketing Manager, Laney Chung, on the tour of the Hacienda Heights store in Los Angeles county.

Congressman Cisneros has long-supported efforts in tax reform. We thank the Congressman and his office for taking the time to learn about additional issues impacting food retail, such as SNAP EBT, food safety and packaging integrity, labeling and transparency concerns to shopper.