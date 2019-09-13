Former Employees Sue Athelas Institute for Unpaid Overtime Wages

Athelas Institute faces allegations of violating federal labor law by miscalculating overtime wages.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday September 10, 2019, a former employee of Athelas Institute, Inc. (Athelas) filed a class and collective action lawsuit (Case No. 1:19-cv-02628) against the company to recover unpaid overtime wages. Athelas is a home healthcare company that provides care to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Plaintiff held two (2) different positions for Athelas and was compensated at two (2) different rates for those positions. The Plaintiff alleges that when he worked over forty (40) hours a week, he was not compensated at the correct overtime rate due to Athelas not averaging the rates he received for both positions during a given week. As a result, it is alleged that Athelas failed to calculate Plaintiff’s regular rate of pay for that week.

Plaintiff brought this case on behalf of himself and other similarly situated employees who work or worked in two (2) or more positions for Athelas and were paid different rates for those positions. Plaintiff alleges that Athelas violated the wage and hour provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) by intentionally miscalculating his and other similarly situated employees’ overtime rate. As a result, Plaintiff claims that he and others similarly situated were denied overtime wages.

Additional information regarding how other employees of Athelas can join this case can be found here or by calling the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl at 410-244-7005. The case is entitled Bowen, et al. v. Athelas Institute, Inc. (District of Maryland).

The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl is recognized as a leader in the field of wage and hour litigation. The firm has successfully handled numerous class and collective action lawsuits in the Baltimore-Washington region. The firm is committed to vigorously representing employees whose rights have been violated.

Media contact information: 410-244-7005



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.