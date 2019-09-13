Global Wound Care Markets, 2012-2018 & 2019-2025 - Personalized and Regenerative Wound Care Adopting Innovative Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wound Care Market, Global Forecast by Products, Wound Type, Application, Regions, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Wound care market is anticipated to cross US$ 25 Billion Mark by the end of the year 2025



Rising efficacy of wound care products will further boost the global wound care market in the future course of time. However, the rising cost of wound care product will hinder the market growth in the future course of time.



The major factors that are fueling the market growth are; rising ageing population, increasing disposable income, advancement in technologies, increasing awareness of people regarding wound care therapy, increasing prevalence of diabetes and other chronic disease, increasing accident and trauma center etc. Additionally, rising research and development in wound care and the advancement of numerous specific wound care products will further propel the global wound care market in the forecast period.



Market Insight - by Products



This report explains complete information regarding wound care product portfolio. Here the product is fragmented into 10 parts (Traditional Adhesive, Traditional Gauze, Traditional Non-Adherent, Film, Foam, Hydrogel, Hydrocolloid, Alginate, Antimicrobial and Growth Factors). In this report, we have done an in-depth analysis of each and every product of wound care and provided analysis of various factors to showcase the future growth trend of products related to the wound care industry.



By Regions - The Asia Pacific is one of the Fastest Growing Markets



Here the market is divided into four crucial regions; Asia-Pacific, Europe, United States and the rest of the world. Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets for the wound care industry. The report also provides detailed information on regional growth of wound care business along with future trend and opportunities.



Market Insight - by Type



In this report, the wound care market is divided into four parts by type; Surgical & Trauma, Burns, Skin Ulcer and Others. Surgical & trauma is the most significant segment. In this report, we have mentioned various factors that propel all these four-segment in the future course of time.



Market Insight - by Application



In this report, the market is categorized by application into seven parts; Wound Closure, Miscellaneous Wound Management, Moist Dressings, Bio-engineered Skin & Skin Substitutes, Pressure Relief, NPWT and Others. Here we have done multi-factor analysis to identify the growth trend of various segments in application areas.



Key Companies Covered

Mlnlycke Healthcare

Acelity L.P. Inc.

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Group

Ethicon Inc

Coloplast

Derma Sciences

Scapa Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Wound Care Market



5. Market Share Analysis - Global Wound Care (2012 - 2025)

5.1 Products

5.2 Application

5.3 Wound Type

5.4 Region

5.5 Company Share



6. Products - Global Wound Care Market (2012 - 2025)

6.1 Traditional Adhesive Dressings

6.2 Traditional Gauze Dressings

6.3 Non-Adherent Dressings

6.4 Film Dressings

6.5 Foam Dressings

6.6 Hydrogel

6.7 Hydrocolloid

6.8 Alginate Dressings

6.9 Antimicrobial Dressings

6.10 Growth Factors

6.11 Others



7. By Application - Global Wound Care Market

7.1 Wound Closure

7.2 Miscellaneous Wound Management

7.3 Moist Dressings

7.4 Bio-engineered Skin & Skin Substitutes

7.5 Pressure Relief

7.6 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

7.7 Others



8. By Wound Type - Global Wound Care Market

8.1 Surgical & Trauma

8.2 Burns

8.3 Skin Ulcer

8.4 Others



9. By Region - Global Wound Care Market

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.2 Europe

9.3 United States

9.4 Rest of the World (ROW)



10. Mlnlycke Healthcare - Company Profile

10.1 Company Overview

10.2 Business Strategy

10.2.1 Point 1

10.2.2 Point 2

10.2.3 Point 3

10.3 Wound Care Sales



11. Acelity L.P. Inc. - Company Profile



12. Smith & Nephew - Company Analysis



13. ConvaTec Group - Company Profile



14. Ethicon Inc. - Company Analysis



15. Coloplast Corp. - Company Analysis



16. Scapa Healthcare - Company Analysis



17. Growth Drivers

17.1 Personalized and Regenerative Wound Care Adopting Innovative Technologies

17.2 Reimbursement in Wound Care

17.3 Increased Prevalence of Chronic Conditions



18. Challenges

18.1 Wound Care Products and Service is Quite Costly

18.2 Regulatory Changes for Wound Care

18.3 Lack of Formal Education & Training for Physicians, Nurses & Allied Health Care Providers



