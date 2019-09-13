Global Milk Powder Market Volume to Reach 13.2 Million Tons by 2024, Growing from 10.4 Million Tons in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Milk Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global milk powder market reached a volume of 10.4 Million Tons in 2018. The market volume is further projected to reach 13.2 Million Tons by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 4% during 2019-2024.



In recent years, the demand for milk powder has increased as a number of countries have been unable to meet their rising milk demand and rely on imported milk which is generally procured in the form of milk powder.



Market Drivers/Constraints



Powdered milk has a longer shelf-life than liquid milk due to the presence of low moisture content. Owing to this, it can be easily stored at ambient temperatures, transported to remote locations without proper cold chain infrastructure, and used at times when milk production is low.



As milk powder has diversified applications in the food and beverage industry, the sustained growth of this industry has been proactive in stimulating its demand, particularly in the emerging regions such as China, India, Brazil, etc.



Milk powder offers the same nutritional value as regular milk, owing to which, it is used in sports nutrition products including nutrition bars and beverages. The increasing demand for these products, driven by growing fitness consciousness, has been catalyzing the milk powder market.



The governments of various nations have laid down stringent policies on taxation, duty structures, subsidies and export/import of milk powder which can have major implications on the bottom lines of milk powder producers and hinder the market growth.



Breakup by Product Type



On the basis of type, the market has been bifurcated into whole milk powder and skim milk powder. Amongst these, whole milk powder is the most popular product type and represents a commonly used ingredient in the food industry.



Breakup by Function



Based on function, the market has been segregated into emulsification, foaming, flavoring and thickening. Milk powder is used for emulsification in salad dressings, meat emulsions, soups, sauces, dairy beverages and baked goods; as foaming agent in the preparation of cakes, mousses and ice creams; as a flavoring agent in baked goods; and thickening agent in sauces, dairy beverages, yogurts, puddings and baked goods.



Breakup by Application



Based on application, confectionery dominates the global milk powder market, wherein milk powder is used in the production of malted milk, nougat centers, caramel confections, milk chocolates, soft sweets and various confection coatings. Other major application segments include infant formula, sports and nutrition foods, bakery products, dry mixes, fermented milk products, meat products and others.



Regional Insights



On a geographical front, the European Union is the largest producer of milk powder worldwide and accounts for more than a fifth of the total global market. Other major regions are New Zealand, China, the United States and Brazil.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Milk Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Production Volume Trends

5.2.2 Consumption Volume Trends

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast



6 Global Milk Powder Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Production Volume Trends

6.2.2 Production Value Trends

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Key Price Indicators

6.3.2 Price Structure

6.3.3 Price Trends

6.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.5 Market Breakup by Function

6.6 Market Breakup by Application

6.7 Market Breakup by Region

6.8 Market Forecast

6.9 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Value Chain Analysis

6.10.1 Raw Material Procurement

6.10.2 Manufacturing

6.10.3 Marketing

6.10.4 Distribution

6.10.5 Exports

6.10.6 End-Use

6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.12 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Whole Milk Powder

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Skimmed Milk Powder



8 Market Breakup by Function

8.1 Emulsification

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Foaming

8.3 Flavouring

8.4 Thickening



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Infant Formula

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Confectionery

9.3 Sports and Nutrition Foods

9.4 Bakery Products

9.5 Dry Mixes

9.6 Fermented Milk Products

9.7 Meat Products

9.8 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players



12 Milk Powder Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Machinery

13.4 Machinery Pictures

13.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

13.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

13.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

13.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.11 Other Capital Investments



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics

15.1 Capital Cost of the Project

15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

15.4 Taxation and Depreciation

15.5 Income Projections

15.6 Expenditure Projections

15.7 Financial Analysis

15.8 Profit Analysis



16 Key Player Profiles

16.1 Nestle

16.2 Danone

16.3 Lactalis

16.4 Fonterra

16.5 FrieslandCampina

16.6 Dean Foods

16.7 Arla Foods

16.8 Dairy Farmers of America

16.9 Kraft Foods

16.10 Saputo

16.11 Parmalat



