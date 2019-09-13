VitalHub Announces Commencement of Second Phase of Licensing Agreement with The Salvation Army Toronto Grace Health Centre

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce that upon successful completion of the first phase of the project, it has entered phase two of the B Care EHR implementation for the Salvation Army Toronto Grace Health Centre (“TGHC”).



Initially announced in early January 2019, the project is being deployed in three stages, with TGHC having initially committed to phase one, with the intent of deploying subsequent phases over 18-24 months. VitalHub has successfully delivered phase one of the project, with TGHC going live with the implementation of the ADT (Admission, Discharge and Transfer), EMPI (Enterprise Master Patient Index) and various interfaces to third party systems.

Phases two and three will focus on the implementation of Clinical Documentation, Electronic Assessments, the deployment of the Pharmacy Information System, Order Entry and eMAR (Electronic Medication Administration Record).

Phase two of the project include software licensing revenue of $406k, maintenance/support revenue of $100k, and professional services revenue of approximately $176k. Phase two deliverables will include Clinical Documentation, Daily Sheets Module, Scheduling Module, Full Pharmacy Management System, including Medication Orders, InterRAI Assessment (RAI-MDS). The implementation of phase two will result in the decommissioning of the WORx Pharmacy System and Goldcare Clinical Documentation solution currently in use.

The revenue associated with the three phases of the project is anticipated to exceed $1M, with approximately 60% allocated toward software licensing.

TGHC plays a vital role providing patient-centered care for individuals with multifaceted chronic diseases who require Complex Continuing Care, Post-Acute Care Rehabilitation and Palliative Care. “The VitalHub team is supporting our goal of providing a fully integrated EMR solution that will support our provisioning of excellent healthcare for our patients. The VitalHub team has moved very quickly to support our transformation,” said Ralph Anstey, CFO, TGHC.

“We are pleased with the success of the first phase of this project and look forward to continuing our work with Toronto Grace. The progression of this project is a further point of validation among the large community of VitalHub customers who deploy B Care to meet their EHR requirements,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “We see significant opportunity to continue to deploy specialized EHR solutions that are cost-effective and scalable across a wide range of providers.”

ABOUT VITALHUB:

VitalHub develops and supports mission-critical information systems in the Social Service, Mental Health (Child, Youth and Adult), Long Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health and Hospital sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, and Web-Based Assessment, Client Management and Electronic Health Record solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore innovation hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI".

ABOUT THE TORONTO GRACE HEALTH CENTRE



Toronto Grace Health Centre (TGHC) is a 119-bed facility owned and operated by The Salvation Army located in the heart of downtown Toronto. Toronto Grace is renowned for the compassion, clinical excellence and patient-centered care. The heart of patient-centred care is recognizing that each person has individualized priorities and goals, and each care plan reflects this. Through understanding and appreciating the complexity of day-to-day life, Toronto Grace provides patient-centered care for individuals with multifaceted chronic diseases who require Complex Continuing Care, Post-Acute Care Rehabilitation and Palliative Care.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, including the share consolidation proposal, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com



