Global Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs) | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2026
PUNE, INDIA, September 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The report presents detailed research over global unmanned maritime vehicles market 2018-2026. The unmanned maritime vehicles are basically underwater drones that are able to work under the water without any human occupant. Global UMVs market is expected USD 8.09 billion by 2026 and in terms of Capital Expenditure, it is growing by 8.2% yearly over 2018-2026.
The navies of multiple countries are currently creating unmanned vehicles to be used in oceanic warfare to discover and terminate underwater mines. This is much more efficient.
Due to the advancement of technology weapon systems have become more sophisticated and having these unmanned underwater vehicles allows military personnel to control the vehicle without actually being inside it. Advantage of adopting the unmanned vehicle is that it can be allowed that the vehicle can remain submerged for longer periods of time because it leaves no room for resupply of food water and oxygen. Also, there is another major application of unmanned underwater vehicles is that they are serving the naval warfare community. The vividness of this technology helps these vehicles and allows them to perform many missions, while also being more cost-effective and preserving military personnel.
Unmanned maritime vehicles are tremendously used in oceanic research, for purposes such as current and temperature measurement, ocean floor mapping, and Hydrothermal vent detection. Unmanned maritime vehicles utilize seafloor mapping, bathymetry, digital cameras, magnetic sensors, and ultrasonic imaging.
The major key players contributing to the market are
Market Segmentation:-
The market is segmented on the basis of
Vehicle type
UUVs (further segmented into ROVs and AUVs)
USVs (further segmented into Remotely Operated USVs and Autonomous USVs)
Other UMVs
Application
Commercial (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)
Scientific Research (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)
Defence & Security (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)
Others
Propulsion system
Electric System
Mechanical System
Others
Geographically and Regional Analysis:-
APAC
Japan
China
Australia
India
Rest of APAC
Europe
Germany
UK
Norway
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Africa
Nigeria, Angola
Rest of Africa
Middle East
