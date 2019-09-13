Global Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs) | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2026

Wise.Guy.

The report presents detailed research over global unmanned maritime vehicles market 2018-2026. The unmanned maritime vehicles are basically underwater drones that are able to work under the water without any human occupant. Global UMVs market is expected USD 8.09 billion by 2026 and in terms of Capital Expenditure, it is growing by 8.2% yearly over 2018-2026.

The navies of multiple countries are currently creating unmanned vehicles to be used in oceanic warfare to discover and terminate underwater mines. This is much more efficient.

Due to the advancement of technology weapon systems have become more sophisticated and having these unmanned underwater vehicles allows military personnel to control the vehicle without actually being inside it. Advantage of adopting the unmanned vehicle is that it can be allowed that the vehicle can remain submerged for longer periods of time because it leaves no room for resupply of food water and oxygen. Also, there is another major application of unmanned underwater vehicles is that they are serving the naval warfare community. The vividness of this technology helps these vehicles and allows them to perform many missions, while also being more cost-effective and preserving military personnel.

Unmanned maritime vehicles are tremendously used in oceanic research, for purposes such as current and temperature measurement, ocean floor mapping, and Hydrothermal vent detection. Unmanned maritime vehicles utilize seafloor mapping, bathymetry, digital cameras, magnetic sensors, and ultrasonic imaging.

The major key players contributing to the market are

5G International Inc.

ASV Unmanned Marine Systems

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

BAE Systems plc

Boston Engineering

C-Innovation

Deep Trekker Inc

DOF Subsea AS

ECA Group

Forum Energy Technologies

Fugro Subsea Services Ltd

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Helix Energy Solutions

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

i-Tech (Subsea 7)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kystdesign AS

Liquid Robotics

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Ocean Aero, Inc.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Ocius Technology Ltd.

Marine Tech SAS

Perry Slingsby Systems Limited

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

SAAB SEAEYE LTD.

Saipem (Sonsub)

SeaRobotics Corporation

Seebyte Ltd.

Schilling Robotics, LLC

SimpleUnmanned, LLC.

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD)

Thales S.A.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Market Segmentation:-

The market is segmented on the basis of

Vehicle type

UUVs (further segmented into ROVs and AUVs)

USVs (further segmented into Remotely Operated USVs and Autonomous USVs)

Other UMVs

Application

Commercial (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

Scientific Research (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

Defence & Security (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

Others

Propulsion system

Electric System

Mechanical System

Others

Geographically and Regional Analysis:-

APAC

Japan

China

Australia

India

Rest of APAC

Europe

Germany

UK

Norway

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Africa

Nigeria, Angola

Rest of Africa

Middle East

