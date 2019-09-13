Pain Management Devices Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Pain Management Devices Market

Wise guy report reach USD 14.55 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 13.8% provides the details of Global Pain Management Devices Market 2018 – 2025. Pain management devices used to treat pain by blocking the pain signals passing from nerve to brain in electricity. Surgical procedures are mentioned askyphoplasty and vertebroplasty. Based on the treatment type, pain management and surgical devices are classified into Invasive and non invasive. Among this, invasive devices accounted the largest revenue in 2018 and expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The main applications are to diagnose the neuropathic pain, cancer pain, failed back surgery syndrome (FBSS), musculoskeletal disorder (MSD) and other pain.

The report provides the analysis of major trends with potential impact on the market during the next eight years, including a deep dive analysis of market segmentation which comprises of sub markets, regional and country level analysis. The report provides a comprehensive outlook about the market share along with strategic recommendations based on the emerging segments.The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

Based on the report, global pain management device market accounted for USD 2.73 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 7.56 by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.9% between 2016 and 2025.There is rapid increase in the use of pain management device owing to rise in aging population, the upsurge in the cancer population, growth in the occurrence of lifestyle related disease and rise in neuropathic disorders are some of the key factors driving the growth in recent years.

Segmentation of Global Pain Management Devices Market 2018 – 2025

The report covers the product type of market with Stimulated Neuromodulator Devices Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices, Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices, Ablation Devices, Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Cryoablation Devices, Analgesic Infusion Pumps , Intrathecal Infusion Pumps and External Infusion pumps . Application based market defines Cancer Pain, Musculoskeletal pain, Migraine, Neuropathic Pain and Others (Facial, Trauma, etc.).

It provides the information of companies, which includes Baxter International Inc. pain management, Boston Scientific Corporation, DJO Global, Halyard Health, St. Jude Medical, Smith’s Medical Pain Management, Baxter International Inc., Medtronic, Codman and Shurtleff, Stryker Corporation, DJO global, Halyard Health, St.Jude Medical, Smith Medical pain Management, Depomed, Medtronic, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Global & Regional Market Analysis

North America has consistently acquired substantial shares over the past few years among the key regional markets for pain management devices. It is also anticipated that the regional pain management device market will continue to hold prominent shares in the near future. Growth is fuelled by increasing incidence of sport-related injuries that require devices to manage pain.

Region based market contains Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in Global Pain Management Devices. Some of the key forces driving for the devices in the emerging countries like India and China are large pool of patients, increasing in the health expenditure and rising government funding and initiatives. Asia Pacific is the pain management devices ' largest market. The development of infrastructure and the growing incidence of many illnesses in this region have given fuel for market growth due to a enormous population base.

