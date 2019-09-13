Diamond Mining Market Analysis to 2022 Featuring Rockwell Diamonds, Anglo American, Gem Diamonds, Petra Diamonds, and Lucara

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diamond Mining Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the diamond mining? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Diamond Mining market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider general mineral mining market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The diamond mining market section of the report gives context. It compares the diamond mining market with other segments of the general mineral mining market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, diamond mining indicators comparison.

Africa was the largest region in the global diamond mining market, accounting for 100% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for % of the global diamond mining market. South America was the smallest region in the global diamond mining market.



In late 2015, Lucara Diamond Corporation made transition to a new X-Ray Transmission (XRT) technology at its Karowe mine in Botswana, after a lengthy consultation process with global developers. The technology relies on the diamond's ability to absorb X-ray radiation. Diamonds absorb less radiation then most of the minerals. Under this technology a mineral concentrate is passed through sensors that bombard each stone with X-rays, and measure the absorption of each stone.



XRT technology is quickly becoming the standard in the industry, as new mines begin using it and older mines make a transition to it. For instance, Tomra's machines were installed at the Renard mine by Stornoway Diamond Corporation, and Russian-built versions are being trialed by ALROSA.



