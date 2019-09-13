Global $2.7Bn Smart Lock Market Growth Opportunities & Forecasts, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Lock Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart lock market was worth US$ 1.3 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 2.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 13% during 2019-2024.



Increasing acceptance of advanced home security solutions and usage of smart devices are among the key factors driving the global market. A rising number of security threat incidents along with the development of smart cities have created the need for smart locks in both the residential and commercial sectors.



Smart locks have high durability and low installation costs and provide a greater sense of security to the user. Consequently, they are rapidly replacing the traditional locking systems that included bulky locks with keys that are more prone to loss and theft.



Additionally, owing to rising urbanization and disposable income along with robust growth of the IoT technology, people are more inclined toward smart-technology-based assistance for their daily life functioning.



Furthermore, implementation of innovative technologies, such as cloud-based locking/unlocking that enables the user to access these locks through a virtual device remotely, is also expected to catalyze the market growth.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global smart lock market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global smart lock industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the lock type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the communication protocol?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global smart lock industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global smart lock industry?

What is the structure of the global smart lock industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global smart lock industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Smart lock Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Lock Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Communication Protocol

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Lock Type

6.1 Deadbolts

6.2 Lever Handles

6.3 Padlocks

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Communication Protocol

7.1 Bluetooth

7.2 Wi-Fi

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Commercial

8.2 Residential

8.3 Institution and Government

8.4 Industrial



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Assa Abloy

14.3.2 Allegion PLC

14.3.3 Dorma+Kaba Holding AG

14.3.4 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

14.3.5 Salto Systems S.L.

14.3.6 Onity Inc.

14.3.7 Cansec Systems Ltd.

14.3.8 Gantner Electronic GmbH

14.3.9 Master Lock Company LLC

14.3.10 MIWA Lock Co.

14.3.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

14.3.12 Amadas Inc.

14.3.13 Sentrilock LLC

14.3.14 Avent Security

14.3.15 Dessmann



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3r7ma7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

