Global $53.1Bn Soy Food Market Analysis, 2019-2024 - Analysis on TVP, Soy Milk, Soy Oil, Tofu, and Others

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soy Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global soy food market was worth US$ 38.7 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 53.1 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024. The rising demand for plant-based foods is strengthening the growth of the soy food market across the globe.



Soybean is used for preparing numerous products including soymilk, soy flour, tofu, tamari, tempeh, edamame, miso, natto and teriyaki. Currently, the demand for tofu is rising around the world, especially among the vegan and vegetarian population. It is an excellent substitute for cheese, which can be consumed by lactose intolerant consumers. The growing sales of tofu can also be accredited to its resemblance to meat in its form, color, taste and texture.



Apart from this, other soy food products such as snacks and beverages are also experiencing steady growth in their demand worldwide on account of the growing health awareness among consumers. Further, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to introduce new variants of soy food products to expand their product portfolio and attract new consumers.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Soy Food Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Category

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)

6.2 Soy Milk

6.3 Soy Oil

6.4 Tofu

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Category

7.1 Organic

7.2 Conventional



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.2 Departmental Stores

8.3 Convenience Stores

8.4 Online

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by End-Use

9.1 Dairy Alternatives

9.2 Meat Alternatives

9.3 Bakery and Confectionary

9.4 Functional Foods

9.5 Infant Nutrition

9.6 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Blue Diamond Growers

15.3.2 Dean Foods

15.3.3 Earth's Own Food Company

15.3.4 Eden Foods

15.3.5 Freedom Foods Group

15.3.6 Harvest Innovations

15.3.7 House Foods America Holding

15.3.8 Archer Daniels Midland

15.3.9 Miracle Soybean Food International Corp.

15.3.10 Cargill

15.3.11 Nordic Soya Oy

15.3.12 Victoria Group

15.3.13 Hain Celestial

15.3.14 Adisoy Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/db9xnd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.