Global $53.1Bn Soy Food Market Analysis, 2019-2024 - Analysis on TVP, Soy Milk, Soy Oil, Tofu, and Others
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soy Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global soy food market was worth US$ 38.7 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 53.1 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024. The rising demand for plant-based foods is strengthening the growth of the soy food market across the globe.
Soybean is used for preparing numerous products including soymilk, soy flour, tofu, tamari, tempeh, edamame, miso, natto and teriyaki. Currently, the demand for tofu is rising around the world, especially among the vegan and vegetarian population. It is an excellent substitute for cheese, which can be consumed by lactose intolerant consumers. The growing sales of tofu can also be accredited to its resemblance to meat in its form, color, taste and texture.
Apart from this, other soy food products such as snacks and beverages are also experiencing steady growth in their demand worldwide on account of the growing health awareness among consumers. Further, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to introduce new variants of soy food products to expand their product portfolio and attract new consumers.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Soy Food Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Category
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)
6.2 Soy Milk
6.3 Soy Oil
6.4 Tofu
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Category
7.1 Organic
7.2 Conventional
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.2 Departmental Stores
8.3 Convenience Stores
8.4 Online
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by End-Use
9.1 Dairy Alternatives
9.2 Meat Alternatives
9.3 Bakery and Confectionary
9.4 Functional Foods
9.5 Infant Nutrition
9.6 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
14.1 Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Margin Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Blue Diamond Growers
15.3.2 Dean Foods
15.3.3 Earth's Own Food Company
15.3.4 Eden Foods
15.3.5 Freedom Foods Group
15.3.6 Harvest Innovations
15.3.7 House Foods America Holding
15.3.8 Archer Daniels Midland
15.3.9 Miracle Soybean Food International Corp.
15.3.10 Cargill
15.3.11 Nordic Soya Oy
15.3.12 Victoria Group
15.3.13 Hain Celestial
15.3.14 Adisoy Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/db9xnd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.