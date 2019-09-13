Vietnam International & MICE Tourism Market Review & Forecast 2015-2025 - Traveler Flows, Spending Patterns, Main Destination Markets, Current & Future Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Huge Growth Opportunities in the Vietnam International and MICE Tourism Market and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vietnam has great prospects for MICE tourism

Vietnam MICE tourism market is expected to reach nearly USD 8 billion by 2025

International tourist arrivals to Vietnam is expected to surpass 35 million by 2025

This report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Vietnam International and MICE travelers market. Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore Vietnam International and MICE travelers' market.

The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for Vietnam International and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) travelers' market.



The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Vietnam International and MICE travelers' market. This report also provides readers with deep insights into MICE tourism, a rapidly growing segment within the travel industry. The report includes historical data from 2015 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025.

Latest Industry Data Included

Vietnam Total International Travelers Visitation and Forecast (2015 - 2025)

Vietnam Total International Travelers Spending and Forecast (2015 - 2025)

Vietnam MICE Travelers Visitation and Forecast (2015 - 2025)

Vietnam MICE Travelers Spending and Forecast (2015 - 2025)

Vietnam Total International Travelers Visitation Share and Forecast (2015 - 2025)

Vietnam Total International Travelers Spending Share and Forecast (2015 - 2025)

Vietnam MICE Travelers Visitation Share and Forecast (2015 - 2025)

Vietnam MICE Travelers Spending Share and Forecast (2015 - 2025)

Major 20 Countries Travelers Visitation to Vietnam and Forecast (2015 - 2025)

Major 20 Countries Travelers Spending in Vietnam and Forecast (2015 - 2025)

Major 20 Countries MICE Travelers Visitation to Vietnam and Forecast (2015 - 2025)

Major 20 Countries MICE Travelers Spending in Vietnam and Forecast (2015 - 2025)



A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 20 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.



The countries included in this report are:

China

South Korea

Thailand

Taiwan

Malaysia

Japan

Singapore

Philippines

Indonesia

United States

Canada

France

Italy

Germany

Russia

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Spain

Australia

New Zealand

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Vietnam Total International Travelers Visitation, Spending & Forecast (2015 - 2025)

2.1 Total International Travelers Visitation & Forecast

2.2 Total International Travelers Spending & Forecast



3. Vietnam Total MICE Travelers Visitation, Spending & Forecast (2015 - 2025)

3.1 MICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast

3.2 MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast



4. Vietnam Total International Travelers Visitation & Spending Share (%) (2015 - 2025)

4.1 Total International Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast

4.2 Total International Travelers Spending Share & Forecast



5. Vietnam MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share (%) (2015 - 2025)

5.1 MICE Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast

5.2 MICE Travelers Spending Share & Forecast



6. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Vietnam International & MICE Travelers Market

6.1 Market Drivers

6.2 Market Inhibitors



