Streetwise Reports Publishes 'Gold Weather Veins in Big Red'

The Golden Triangle is difficult to mine, terrain- and weather-wise, but payoffs for tenacity have been consistent during the past 150 years. The region sports several of Canada's most lucrative copper-gold mines, including Premier, Red Chris, Snip and Eskay Creek.

There is road access into Big Red, so the harsh winter is the main obstacle to working the area—the weather window is July through October. Big Red is a big patchwork: It covers 20 contiguous claims totaling 26,000 hectares.

Slater is fresh off of raising $3.7 million in a private placement for Libero. The placement found institutional support and was oversubscribed by $1 million. Slater said the expected proceeds are more than enough to finance Big Red exploration and general capital needs for the next two mining seasons in the Golden Triangle.

Slater's team includes legendary geologist Leo Hathaway of Lumina Gold Corp. At Lumina, Hathaway's discoveries resulted in a $1.6 billion buyout. Slater and Hathaway are pushing to commence the Big Red exploratory drilling program in a few days.

