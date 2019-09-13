Teleflex to Support Responding to Cardiac Arrest at ERC Congress 2019, in Ljubljana, Slovenia from September 19th – 21st

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, will focus on its Arrow® EZ-IO® Intraosseous Access System and on the campaigns “What could 10 seconds to vascular access mean to your cardiac arrest patient?” and “Act Fast” at the ERC Congress being held in Ljubljana, Slovenia on September 19-21, 2019.



Cardiac Arrest remains one of the leading causes of mortality in the world.1,2

Prompt treatment is essential for all cardiac arrest patients, whether a patient suffers an in-hospital cardiac arrest (IHCA) or an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA). US and European based studies have found an incidence rate of 84 OHCAs per 100,000 population2 and between 1.51-2.85 IHCA per 1.000 hospital patient admissions.3,4 The incidence of cardiac arrest is a serious health problem within Europe and the United States.

When a cardiac arrest occurs, rapid delivery of fluids and medication is key to treatment. Clinicians need fast methods of establishing vascular access, and IV access may be difficult or impossible due to cardiovascular collapse and environmental challenges.

The Arrow® EZ-IO® Intraosseous Vascular Access System from Teleflex is a fast, safe and effective solution in emergency situations 5,6,7,8. The EZ-IO® System is indicated anytime vascular access is difficult to obtain in emergent, urgent, or medically necessary cases for up to 72 hours within Europe. The EZ-IO System is a difficult vascular access option that provides peripheral venous access with central venous catheter performance when inserted into the adult proximal humerus.7,8,9,10,11,12

While ERC is taking place, the Teleflex Clinical & Medical Affairs team will run several in-booth educational sessions to enhance healthcare providers’ understanding of emergency procedures through the use of Teleflex products, including the Arrow® EZ-IO® Intraosseous Vascular Access System and products for pelvic stabilization, nasal atomization, airway management and endotracheal intubation.

Moreover, in conjunction with the European Resuscitation Council Congress, the Teleflex Clinical & Medical Affairs team will be running two workshops during the conference. Prior booking is required. Healthcare professions attending ERC who are interested in attending the workshops can register via the following links:

Trauma Cadaveric Procedural Laboratory workshop http://TeleflexCMA.formstack.com/forms/erc2019lab

‘Right Line, Right Now!’ vascular access procedural workshop https://teleflexcma.formstack.com/forms/erc_rlrn

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com .

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

