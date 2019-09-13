Omega-3 PUFA Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Omega-3 PUFA Market

Wise guy report provides the details of Global Omega-3 PUFA Market - 2018 – 2025. PUFA also called as “Polyunsaturated Fats”, it had more than one double-bonded, or unsaturated, carbon atom. Like monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats are liquid at room temperature, but they also stay liquid when they are chilled. The types of PUFA described omega-6 fatty acids and omega-3 fatty acids.

The market for Omega-3 PUFA is growing because of the various health benefits of Omega-3 fatty acids. There is a high prevalence of cardiovascular dis-eases throughout the world. Around 16 million people died in 2016 because of heart disease and heart stroke. Omega-3 fatty acids can play a vital role in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. They lower the blood pressure, reduce triglycerides and bad cholesterol, increase good cholesterol and thus reduce the chance of heart attack and stroke. So, it increases the incidents of chronic conditions especially cardiovascular will in-crease the demand for Omega-3 PUFAs.

Segmentation of Global Omega-3 PUFA Market - 2018 – 2025 analysis

The report describes key Omega-3 PUFA market products of all major market players , Target Audience , Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers , Product Suppliers/ Buyers , Industry Investors/Investment Bankers , Education & Research Institutes , Research Professionals , Emerging Companies and key Manufacturers.

The report of Global Omega-3 PUFA market describes the market by type, sources, and application. Product type of market contains includes ALA, EPA, and DHA. ALA is obtained from plant source, and EPA & DHA are derived from marine sources. The market applications are medicines forheart diseases, diabetes, asthma, cancer, schizophrenia, depression, menstrual problems, lung diseases, Dietary Supplements, Functional food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formu-la and others.

It covers Key companies of Global Omega-3 PUFA market defines Cargill, Incorporated, Royal DSM, Omega Protein Corporation, FMC Corporation, Croda In-ternational PLC, Polaris, Denemoga, G.C. Rieber, Arista Industries Inc., and Pharma Marine USA LLC.

Finally, this report describes the analysis of of the Omega-3 PUFA market across each indication, in terms of gas type and end-user industry highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Global & Regional Market Analysis

Geography based market defines the regions of North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The market for dietary supplements in North America is growing at a fast pace. So, the adoption rate of dietary and nutritional supplements is high. It is because of the increasing health awareness and increases in chronic diseases because of the sedentary lifestyle in the region. So, the growth in the dietary supplement market will drive the demand for Omega-3 PUFA in the coming years as well, and North America is expected to hold the maximum market share during the forecast period.

Global manufacturing of omega-3 PUFA will continue to rise in the coming few years. Global manufacturing can be 165494 MT in 2021, while capacity can increase to 195292 MT. There is excellent potential for this sector. This is the end of the PUFA report from Omega-3.

