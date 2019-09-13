Anemia Treatment Drugs 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Anemia is a medical condition in which there are insufficient healthy red blood cells which carry oxygen to the body's tissues.

According to the World Health Organization, around 1.62 billion people around the world are affected by anemia, of which the highest prevalence of this condition is found in preschool children and non-pregnant women. The treatment for this medical condition depends on the type of anemia and the complications associated with it, and mostly focuses on prescribing supplements, barring extreme cases where a stem cell or bone-marrow transplant or blood transfusion may be required.

This report analyses the current status of the global anemia treatment drugs market, outlines the key players and the bases for segmentation, and studies the market’s future trends during 2019-2025, using 2018 as the base year.

The anemia treatment drugs market was valued at USD 23,155.8 million in 2017 and is estimated to grow at 16.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the key players are:

Pfizer, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Novartis AG

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Bayer AG

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Akebia Therapeutics

Vifor Pharma Management, Ltd.

FibroGen, Inc.

Segmentation:

The anemia treatment drugs market can be segmented based on type of drug, application, and geographical region.

Anemia treatment drugs comprise vitamins, iron supplements, antibiotics, immunosuppressants, corticosteroids, bone marrow stimulants, gene therapy as well as iron chelating agents. According to market research, immunosuppressants and corticosteroids occupied a joint market share of 58% in 2017, due to factors such as the rising cases of anemia, increasing awareness regarding this medical condition, favourable initiatives undertaken to eradicate this condition by government and non-government organizations, and of course a steady advancement in drug research & development.

Anemia treatment drugs are used to cure several types of anemia conditions such as iron deficiency anemia, thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, aplastic anemia, pernicious anemia and hemolytic anemia. As per industry experts, in 2017, iron deficiency anemia and sickle cell anemia accounted for almost 60% of the market share, and available drug treatment for these types is costlier than the other types of anemia, which is also seen as a potential for market revenue.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are the major regions for the global anemia treatment drug market. It is estimated that North America will occupy a significant share of the worldwide market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific market may witness the highest growth rate during this period due to increased spending in healthcare, a rise in elderly population, growing disposable incomes, higher rate of chronic ailments, and pregnancy complications in rural areas.

Industry News:

AstraZeneca, a leading UK pharmaceutical, has entered into an agreement with FibroGen, a biotechnology company in the United States, to launch a new type of anemia treatment drug for patients with kidney disease. This will be a path-breaking treatment as this drug will help boost production of red blood cells by making the body react as if it is in high altitudes and needs more cells for oxygen production.

