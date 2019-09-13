Musical Instruments - Wind , Brass & Percussion Market Size – Industry Share Report 2025
Musical instruments are classified based on how they make sounds. In an orchestra, composers sit together in a pre-decided grouping arrangement and play their individual pieces. Different musical instruments produce music in different ways. For example, the piano has strings that make sound and sticks that strike. A wind tool is a musical gadget that has some resonator (normally a tube), in which a caravan of air is put into oscillation by the player blowing into (or over) a mouthpiece set at or near the edge of the resonator. The increase in the popularity of musical instruments will accelerate during the next few years and nations in the Americas will add to the major rise in this business. Musicians who are wont to play a particular instrument can take hold of a full studio background owing to a variety of sounds produced by the electric circuitry present in modern instruments. This factor is helping millennial music enthusiasts to pursue music as a hobby or occupation, and will boost the market growth over the succeeding few years.
The increase in the number of music hobbyists is foreseen to be a galvanizing force for this market. Approximately 63% of the customers in this market are hobbyists. Seniors, students, parents of students, recreational professionals, and seeking professionals are contributing to the rise of the global musical instruments market. Children who start acquiring musical instruments from a very young age tend to be inclined towards music during the long run, and further contribute to the growth of this market.
Market Players
Yamaha
Roland
Marshall
Ampeg
Denon DJ
Gibson Brands
Steinway & Sons
Blackstar
Behringer
Fender
Korg
Hughes & Kettner
Kawai Musical Instruments
Market Segmentation:
Global Musical Instruments - Wind, Brass & Percussion Musical instruments Market is segmented based on the top players/brands, region, type and end user.
The market segments according to type are:
Wind
Brass & Percussion
Market segmentation by end user includes:
Personal Use
Commercial
The music industry has observed a notable transmutation in current years due to the arrival of digital musical instruments. These instruments can offer a diversity of tones with the help of the electric circuits installed inside them. As a result, musicians who do not understand more than one instrument can also acquire and make music as per their preference.
Regional Analysis:
Geographically, the Global Musical Instruments - Wind, Brass & Percussion Musical Instruments Market is segmented into the below-mentioned main regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Industry News:
The increasing preference for online markets is one of the essential trends being observed in the global musical instruments market. Musical instrument merchants are concentrating on developing online retailing due to the ease of use, widespread presence, and cost-effectiveness of this channel. Thus, the purchase of musical instruments through the online circulation channel is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast interval of 2019-2025.
