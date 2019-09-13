Global Food & Beverage Packaging Innovation Report to 2023: Focus on the United States Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food & Beverage Packaging Innovation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sales of food and beverage containers are forecast to increase 3.1% per year to $70 billion in 2023.



As consumer preferences and priorities evolve, both packaging and food and beverage companies look for ways to innovate, so their packaged goods will not only meet the needs of consumers, but also stand out on store shelves. Packaging can address these changes through developments in the containers, the closure mechanisms, or even their labels.



Opportunities exist in packaging that addresses key concerns such as:



Convenience - e.g., single-serving, resealable, designed for on-the-go consumption

Sustainability - e.g., greater recycled content, environmentally friendly disposal, reusable, limits food waste

Improved experience - e.g., playful elements and interactive features

Product quality protection - e.g., longer shelf life, easier way of knowing when a product is spoiled

E-commerce - e.g., lighter weight, greater durability and packaging integrity

Key Findings in the Study



Packaging and the Environment: Part of the Problem, Part of the Solution



Food and beverage packaging is among the most likely to be littered, with the recognizable branding of a multinational firm visible when the package becomes waste. Therefore, consumers are increasingly holding brand owners accountable for the environmental impact of their products. Furthermore, a growing share, particularly younger consumers, is willing to pay extra for more sustainable packaging.



A variety of opportunities exist for companies that consider the entire life cycle of packaging and packaged food products, from lowering carbon emissions in manufacturing and transportation to simplifying the recycling process. Furthermore, packaging changes can help food and beverage companies meet their sustainability targets.



Consumer Frustrations and Product Needs will Influence How Food and Beverages are Packaged



Innovation in food and beverage packaging that addresses the frustrations of consumers or the requirements of the producers or the product will increase sales for that packaging and products that they contain.



As consumers age, dexterity and vision issues exacerbate frustrations with packaging, making ease of opening and closing a crucial design element.

Consumers’ busy lifestyles and preference for snacking and grazing support convenience-focused innovations.

Edible cannabis products often have state-level regulations such as those that mandate opaque, resealable packaging, which is child-resistant. Innovation in zipper-closures with security tabs have helped meet these requirements.

Study Coverage



This report analyzes shifting and emerging trends in food and beverage packaging, focusing especially on new forms of packaging used by marketers, and consumer attitudes and behaviors regarding food and beverage packaging. Included are packaging innovations from around the world, but the focus is on how innovation will shape the US packaging market.



It presents historical data (2008, 2013, and 2018) and forecasts for 2023 for food and beverage containers, US e-commerce sales, global e-commerce packaging, active and intelligent packaging, and packaging material mix. Consumer attitudes and behavior concerning packaging and recycling from proprietary US national consumer surveys are presented.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Overview

3. Consumer Insights

4. Innovations

5. Innovative Food & Beverage Technologies

6. Appendix



