Global Medical & Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Outlook to 2022 - Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Landscape & Leading Companies

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the medical and diagnostic laboratory services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider healthcare services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The medical and diagnostic laboratory services market section of the report gives context. It compares the medical and diagnostic laboratory services market with other segments of the healthcare services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, medical and diagnostic laboratory services indicators comparison.



North America was the largest region in the global medical and diagnostic laboratory services market, accounting for 48% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global medical and diagnostic laboratory services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global medical and diagnostic laboratory services market.



Paper diagnostics can be used as replacement of color based tests on paper for the ease of use, storage and as effective cost measures. Assay wells are printed onto a piece of paper of the size of a postal stamp; samples such as blood, urine or sweat wick through the paper and color changes can be easily compared by users with the reference scale on the paper.



It is a significant technology which can help access to 60% of the world population who do not have access to urban hospitals and medical infrastructure. Thus, this technique has scope to significantly expand the diagnostic reach and can expand the medical and diagnostic laboratories market



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Medical Laboratory Services

10.1.2. Diagnostic Imaging Centers



11. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Segments

11.1. Global Medical Laboratory Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.2. Global Diagnostic Imaging Centers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Computer Tomography (CT-Scan) Centers, Medical Radiological Laboratories, Dental or Medical X-Ray Laboratories, Ultrasound Imaging Centers, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Centers



12. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Metrics

12.1. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Eurofins

OPKO Health Inc.

Medical & Diagnostic Laboratory Services

