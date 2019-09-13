Dental Equipment & Supplies: Analysis on Worldwide Markets to 2022 Featuring Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Carestream Health, 3M, Straumann

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Equipment And Supplies Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the dental equipment and supplies? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Dental Equipment And Supplies market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider medical equipment market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The dental equipment and supplies market section of the report gives context. It compares the dental equipment and supplies market with other segments of the medical equipment market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, dental equipment and supplies indicators comparison.



North America was the largest region in the global dental equipment and supplies market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global dental equipment and supplies market. Africa was the smallest region in the global dental equipment and supplies market.



Some of the key applications of 3D printers in the dental equipment market are: aiding in the placement of dental crowns and external dental prosthetics, and object visualization during dental surgeries. For instance, Planmeca, a leading CAD/CAM software provider offers dental Planmeca PlanCAD and Planmeca PlanScan CAD/CAM software. In 2017, Planmeca launched Planmeca Creo, a new range of 3D printers used for printing dental implants and splints.



