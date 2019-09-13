Kaolin Mining: Worldwide Market Outlook to 2022 Featuring LB Minerals, BASF, Kaolin, AKW Ukrainian Kaolin Company, Sibelco

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kaolin Mining Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the kaolin mining? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Kaolin Mining market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider general mineral mining market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The kaolin mining market section of the report gives context. It compares the kaolin mining market with other segments of the general mineral mining market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, kaolin mining indicators comparison.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global kaolin mining market, accounting for 28% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global kaolin mining market. South America was the smallest region in the global kaolin mining market.



Internet of Things technology gives miners greater insights on the working condition of their equipment. Sensors on the kaolin mining machinery drives predictive maintenance that in turn reduces the likelihood of unplanned, unscheduled downtimes that often drain the resources of mining companies. IoT technology gives realistic insights on machine wear and tear rates that enable miners to plan maintenance schedule accordingly.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Kaolin Mining Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Kaolin Mining Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Kaolin Mining Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Kaolin Mining Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Kaolin Mining Market Trends And Strategies



8. Kaolin Mining Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Kaolin Mining Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Kaolin Mining Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Kaolin Mining Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Kaolin Mining Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Kaolin Mining Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Kaolin Mining Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Paper

10.1.2. Ceramics

10.1.3. Paint

10.1.4. Fiberglass

10.1.5. Kaolin-Rubber

10.1.6. Others - Kaolin



11. Kaolin Mining Market Metrics

11.1. Kaolin Mining Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Kaolin Mining Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



LB Minerals s.r.o

BASF SE

Kaolin AD

AKW Ukrainian Kaolin Company

Sibelco N.V.

