Global Nephrology & Urology Devices Market: 2019 Report Featuring Baxter International, Fresenius Medical Care, Cook Group, B. Braun Group, C. R. Bard

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the nephrology and urology devices? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Nephrology And Urology Devices market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider medical equipment market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The nephrology and urology devices market section of the report gives context. It compares the nephrology and urology devices market with other segments of the medical equipment market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, nephrology and urology devices indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the global nephrology and urology devices market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global nephrology and urology devices market. Africa was the smallest region in the global nephrology and urology devices market.



Wearable artificial kidney is a new trend shaping the nephrology and urology device market and replaces stationary hemodialysis machines. Traditionally, patients undergoing a renal replacement surgery had to be subjected to large blood cleansing machines, disabling free movement and freedom of living.



In 2015, the FDA approved the clinical testing of wearable artificial kidney and in 2017, a prototype was tested in the University of Washington. The nephrology and urology devices market has been discussing the feasibility and development of artificial kidneys since more than a decade, and the future seems to be very promising as the test was successful with positive results.



