Iron Ore Mining Review (2014-2018) and Forecast to 2022 Featuring Arcelor Mittal, NSSMC, Posco, Tata Steel, Vale

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iron Ore Mining Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the iron ore mining? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Iron Ore Mining market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider metal ore mining market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The iron ore mining market section of the report gives context. It compares the iron ore mining market with other segments of the metal ore mining market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, iron ore mining indicators comparison.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global iron ore mining market, accounting for 78% of the market in 2018. Eastern Europe was the second largest region accounting for 9% of the global iron ore mining market. South America was the smallest region in the global iron ore mining market.



The use of autonomous hauling systems (AHS) trucks in the iron ore mining industry is significantly enhancing production efficiency and reducing turnaround time. AHS control and track mining vehicle movements, coordinates and autonomously drives off-highway haul trucks operating in a mine. Rio Tinto has already implemented AHS for its Pilbara iron ore operation in Australia. In a similar move, BHP Billiton announced to deploy AHS trucks at its new Jimblebar iron ore mine in the Pilbara region.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Iron Ore Mining Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Iron Ore Mining Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Iron Ore Mining Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Iron Ore Mining Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Iron Ore Mining Market Trends And Strategies



8. Iron Ore Mining Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Iron Ore Mining Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Iron Ore Mining Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Iron Ore Mining Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Iron Ore Mining Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Iron Ore Mining Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Iron Ore Mining Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Construction

10.1.2. Manufacturing

10.1.3. Others



11. Iron Ore Mining Market Metrics

11.1. Iron Ore Mining Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Iron Ore Mining Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Arcelor Mittal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC)

Posco

Tata Steel

Vale

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwxbdi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.