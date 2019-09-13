Female Infertility Drugs Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Female Infertility Drugs regulate or stimulate ovulation. Drugs are induced to develop an egg and be released in women who are not ovulating on their own. This is called ovulation induction and they are also used in ovulating females to increase the chances of pregnancy. This is called superovulation. The infertility treatment considers the age, cause and period of infertility of the woman. As infertility is a complicated disorder, their treatment involves various factors, such as financial, physical and psychological, and time commitment. The process of treatment varies from person to person.

Female Infertility Drugs regulate or stimulate ovulation. This treatment is effective for those females who are having ovulation disorders and are infertile. The drugs usually work like the natural hormones, Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and Luteinizing hormone (LH), to trigger ovulation. The Female Infertility Drugs is taken orally and then it stimulates ovulation and the growth of an ovarian follicle containing an egg. It acts by adjusting the levels of natural hormones.

Another variety of Female Infertility Drugs stimulates the ovary directly to produce multiple eggs instead of stimulating the pituitary gland. A different drug is used to mature the eggs and trigger their release at the time of ovulation. It may carry the chances of multiple pregnancies or premature delivery.

The Female Infertility Drugs that are used on females with insulin resistance, which is the main cause of infertility, and usually they are diagnosed with PCOS. The drug improves insulin resistance and ovulation. Such advantages of these medicines are expected to shape the market for female infertility drugs.

Many factors are responsible for infertility, which restricts pregnancy such as aging, infrequent ovulation, scarring in the fallopian tubes. Infrequent ovulation arises in females with irregular periods due to a few reasons such as hormonal abnormalities, the stress in the body, ovarian cyst, unexpected weight loss or gain, etc. These symptoms are influencing the intake of the female infertility drugs. Growing awareness regarding the problem, better medical facilities, increase in the number of clinics addressing the problem, hike in disposable income are few factors that can push the female infertility drugs market ahead.

Segmentation:

The Female Infertility Drugs market can be segmented into type – Parenteral, Oral and others.

By application, the global Female Infertility Drugs Market can be segmented into, Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome, Multiple-gestation Pregnancies, Multiple-birth infants, Premature Labor, Low Birth Weight, Risk of Cesarean Delivery.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of region, the global Female Infertility Drugs market shows promising potential in North America and Europe. But South America, Asia-Pacific (APAC) the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are also investing notably to create better market opportunities for the market.

North America contributes to this market substantially owing to a robust infrastructure, high expenditure capabilities, and a large number of key players in the region. The healthcare manufacturing industry is turning more innovative with latest developments, which will increase the demand for Female Infertility Drugs. The APAC market will show extensive growth with a higher demand for Female Infertility Drugs due to its excellent treatment abilities.

Competitors:

Main players in the global Female Infertility Drugs include Allergan Plc, Ferring BV, Novartis AG, Sanofi, and Merck KGaA.

Table of Contents

Global Female Infertility Drugs Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Female Infertility Drugs Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Female Infertility Drugs Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Female Infertility Drugs Segment by Type

2.2.1 Parenteral

2.2.2 Parenteral

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Female Infertility Drugs Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Female Infertility Drugs Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Female Infertility Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Female Infertility Drugs Segment by Application

2.4.1 Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome

2.4.2 Multiple-gestation Pregnancies

2.4.3 Multiple-birth Infants

2.4.4 Premature Labor

2.4.5 Low Birth Weight

2.4.6 Risk of Cesarean Delivery

2.5 Female Infertility Drugs Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Female Infertility Drugs Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Female Infertility Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Female Infertility Drugs by Players

3.1 Global Female Infertility Drugs Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Female Infertility Drugs Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Female Infertility Drugs Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Female Infertility Drugs Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

.......



11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Allergan Plc

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Female Infertility Drugs Product Offered

11.1.3 Allergan Plc Female Infertility Drugs Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Allergan Plc News

11.2 Ferring BV

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Female Infertility Drugs Product Offered

11.2.3 Ferring BV Female Infertility Drugs Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Ferring BV News

11.3 Novartis AG

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Female Infertility Drugs Product Offered

11.3.3 Novartis AG Female Infertility Drugs Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Novartis AG News

11.4 Sanofi

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Female Infertility Drugs Product Offered

11.4.3 Sanofi Female Infertility Drugs Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Sanofi News

11.5 Merck KGaA

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Female Infertility Drugs Product Offered

11.5.3 Merck KGaA Female Infertility Drugs Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Merck KGaA News

……Continued

