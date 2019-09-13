Global SCARA Robots Market Charged to grow at the CAGR of 5.77 % from 2019 to 2026
Wise.Guy.
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global SCARA Robots Market by Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region 2015-2026” New Document to its
PUNE, INDIA, September 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The following report presents a detailed analysis of Global SCARA robots market trends. The global SCARA robots market predicted to reach USD 7.66 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software & service), representing a 2019-2026 compound annual growth rate of 5.77%. The SCARA stands for Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm or Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm.
Some of the characteristics of this robot are high reliability, high accuracy and speed, minimum maintenance, ease of use and extremely compact design. SCARA robots guarantee high performances in terms of productivity and, at the same time, high flexibility in assembly lines and production systems. The iVY system highly functionalized screw tightening work by a SCARA robot.
Transfer workpieces between processes using the inverse specifications. The inverse specifications allow the workpiece to be held from below, so the dropping of foreign matter onto the workpiece being transferred can be prevented. Process-to-process transfer of heavy workpieces. Finished product function test. Developed a software evaluation. Push-button type quality check. Space-saving. Judgments are made through image processing by pushing each button with the help of SCARA technology. Replacing a wafer mask from the stocker.
It is a Base machine of independent type assembly cell. Optimum for multi-type variable quantity production. The base machine of line type assembly cell. Form a line to any length by coupling these cells together. All the mentioned functionalities of SCARA are the reasons for driving the SCARA robot market growth.
The major key player contributing to the market are,
ABB Ltd.
Asic Robotics
Comau S.p.A
Denso Corporation
Fanuc Corp.
Hirata
Janome
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)
Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)
Stubli Robotics
Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.
Wachter
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Yamaha Robotics)
Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4411749-global-scara-robots-market-by-subsystem-axis-type
These players are focusing on growth strategies in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some of the important strategies adopted by the leading players in the global market are collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches.
Market Segmentation:-
The market segmentations are made on the basis of
Based on the subsystem
Hardware
CPU Board
Power Electronics
Motors
Brake Unit
Software
SSL
Mat Lab
Services
Maintenance
Testing
Training
Based on axis type
3-Axis SCARA Robots
• 4-Axis SCARA Robots
• 5-Axis SCARA Robots
• 6-Axis SCARA Robots
• Others SCARA Robots
Based on application
Transport
Packaging
• Assembly
• Inspection
• Others
Based on industrial vertical
Automotive Industry
• Electrical & Electronics
• Metal & Machinery
• Pharmaceuticals
• Chemical & Petrochemical
• Food & Beverage
• Others
Geographically and Regional analysis:-
• APAC
Japan
China
South Korea
Taiwan
India
Rest of APAC
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Rest of World
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Egypt
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4411749-global-scara-robots-market-by-subsystem-axis-type
CONTACT US:
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.