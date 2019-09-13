Global SCARA Robots Market Charged to grow at the CAGR of 5.77 % from 2019 to 2026

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global SCARA Robots Market by Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region 2015-2026” New Document to its

PUNE, INDIA, September 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The following report presents a detailed analysis of Global SCARA robots market trends. The global SCARA robots market predicted to reach USD 7.66 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software & service), representing a 2019-2026 compound annual growth rate of 5.77%. The SCARA stands for Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm or Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm.

Some of the characteristics of this robot are high reliability, high accuracy and speed, minimum maintenance, ease of use and extremely compact design. SCARA robots guarantee high performances in terms of productivity and, at the same time, high flexibility in assembly lines and production systems. The iVY system highly functionalized screw tightening work by a SCARA robot.

Transfer workpieces between processes using the inverse specifications. The inverse specifications allow the workpiece to be held from below, so the dropping of foreign matter onto the workpiece being transferred can be prevented. Process-to-process transfer of heavy workpieces. Finished product function test. Developed a software evaluation. Push-button type quality check. Space-saving. Judgments are made through image processing by pushing each button with the help of SCARA technology. Replacing a wafer mask from the stocker.

It is a Base machine of independent type assembly cell. Optimum for multi-type variable quantity production. The base machine of line type assembly cell. Form a line to any length by coupling these cells together. All the mentioned functionalities of SCARA are the reasons for driving the SCARA robot market growth.

The major key player contributing to the market are,

ABB Ltd.

Asic Robotics

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Hirata

Janome

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Stubli Robotics

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Wachter

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Yamaha Robotics)

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4411749-global-scara-robots-market-by-subsystem-axis-type

These players are focusing on growth strategies in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some of the important strategies adopted by the leading players in the global market are collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches.

Market Segmentation:-

The market segmentations are made on the basis of

Based on the subsystem

Hardware

CPU Board

Power Electronics

Motors

Brake Unit

Software

SSL

Mat Lab

Services

Maintenance

Testing

Training

Based on axis type

3-Axis SCARA Robots

• 4-Axis SCARA Robots

• 5-Axis SCARA Robots

• 6-Axis SCARA Robots

• Others SCARA Robots

Based on application

Transport

Packaging

• Assembly

• Inspection

• Others

Based on industrial vertical

Automotive Industry

• Electrical & Electronics

• Metal & Machinery

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Food & Beverage

• Others

Geographically and Regional analysis:-

• APAC

Japan

China

South Korea

Taiwan

India

Rest of APAC

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Rest of World

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Egypt

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4411749-global-scara-robots-market-by-subsystem-axis-type



CONTACT US:





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.