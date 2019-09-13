Truck Transportation: World Market Analysis to 2022 Featuring C.H. Robinson, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, YRC Freight, Swift Transportation, Landstar, UPS, DHL, FedEx, Wynright Corporation

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Truck Transportation Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the truck transportation? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Truck Transportation market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider transportation services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The truck transportation market section of the report gives context. It compares the truck transportation market with other segments of the transportation services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, truck transportation indicators comparison.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global truck transportation market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global truck transportation market. Africa was the smallest region in the global truck transportation market.



Truck transportation companies are widely using robotics solutions to reduce delivery time and costs. It enables truck transportation companies move boxes and containers in and out of semitrailers and ocean freight containers, irrespective of its shape and size. Robotics mainly helps truck transportation companies reduce labor costs while speeding up shipment processing and delivery times. Therefore, courier delivery, logistics and material handling companies such as UPS, DHL, and FedEx are testing robotic loading and unloading of irregular parcels.



For instance, DHL started testing Baxter and Sawyer robots for co-packing and value-added tasks, such as packaging, assembly, kitting, and pre-retail services, in 2016. Earlier, material handling systems company Wynright Corporation had launched the Robotic Truck Unloader (RTU) in 2013. It is an autonomous robotic machine that can be used to unload floor-loaded products from truck trailers or ocean freight containers.



