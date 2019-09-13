Soft Drink & Ice Manufacturing: Worldwide Market Analysis, 2014-2022 - Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Landscape & Leading Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Drink And Ice Manufacturing Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the soft drink and ice manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Soft Drink And Ice Manufacturing market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider non alcoholic - beverages market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The soft drink and ice manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the soft drink and ice manufacturing market with other segments of the non alcoholic - beverages market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, soft drink and ice manufacturing indicators comparison.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global soft drink and ice manufacturing market, accounting for 31% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global soft drink and ice manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global soft drink and ice manufacturing market.



To preserve nutrients and eliminate harmful microorganisms in canned, pickled or dried fruits and vegetables, fruit and vegetable canning companies are using high pressure pasteurization technique. High pressure pasteurization is a cold pasteurization technique in which sealed or packaged products are introduced into a vessel and subjected to high pressure of 87,000 pounds per square inch or the equivalent of 5,500 atmospheres using water.



The high pressure inactivates viruses, bacteria, yeasts, parasites or moulds present in the food extending shelf life and preserving nutrients. Some of the companies using high pressure pasteurization include Agroindustrias Aib, Fresherized Foods, Maryland Packaging.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Soft Drink And Ice Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Soft Drink And Ice Manufacturing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Soft Drink And Ice Manufacturing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Soft Drink And Ice Manufacturing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Soft Drink And Ice Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Soft Drink And Ice Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Soft Drink And Ice Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Soft Drink And Ice Manufacturing Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Soft Drink And Ice Manufacturing Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Soft Drink And Ice Manufacturing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Soft Drink And Ice Manufacturing Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Soft Drink And Ice Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Soft Drinks

10.1.2. Ice



11. Soft Drink And Ice Manufacturing Market Metrics

11.1. Soft Drink And Ice Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Soft Drink And Ice Manufacturing Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Nestle

Pepsi

Coca-Cola

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Danone

