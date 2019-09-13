Global Frozen Food Manufacturing Industry Report, 2019 - Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Landscape & Leading Companies (2014-2022)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Food Manufacturing Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the frozen food manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Frozen Food Manufacturing market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider frozen and fruit & veg market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The frozen food manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the frozen food manufacturing market with other segments of the frozen and fruit & veg market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, frozen food manufacturing indicators comparison.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global frozen food manufacturing market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 34% of the global frozen food manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global frozen food manufacturing market.



Frozen food companies are investing in innovative packaging to offer better quality frozen food and more convenient packaging to carry and use frozen food. Some of the innovative features in packaging include microwavable bags, reusable zip closures and eye-catching graphic designs, thus making frozen food more convenient to use and appealing to consumers. For instance, Emmerson Packaging, a US-based company, offers MicroPack packaging for frozen food, which lets consumers quickly and safely cook frozen vegetables in a microwave.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Frozen Food Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Frozen Food Manufacturing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Frozen Food Manufacturing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Frozen Food Manufacturing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Frozen Food Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Frozen Food Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Frozen Food Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Frozen Food Manufacturing Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Frozen Food Manufacturing Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Frozen Food Manufacturing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Frozen Food Manufacturing Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Frozen Food Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Frozen Fruit, Juice, And Vegetable Manufacturing

10.1.2. Frozen Specialty Food Manufacturing



11. Frozen Food Manufacturing Market Metrics

11.1. Frozen Food Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Frozen Food Manufacturing Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Tyson Foods

Nestle

Conagra Brands

Kraft Heinz Company

General Mills Inc.

