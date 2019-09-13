Global Water Transportation Market Report 2014-2022 - Asia-Pacific was the Largest Region in the Global Market, Accounting for 47% of the Market in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Transportation Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the water transportation? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Water Transportation market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider transportation services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The water transportation market section of the report gives context. It compares the water transportation market with other segments of the transportation services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, water transportation indicators comparison.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global water transportation market, accounting for 47% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global water transportation market. Africa was the smallest region in the global water transportation market.



The introduction of new tank barges with more storage capacity has increased the usage of water transportation mode as it is cheaper, reliable and less polluting. Tank barges are craft used to transport cargo or passengers through river and other inland waterways. Usage of this mode has increased among the companies to transport the liquid-bulk cargo.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Water Transportation Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Water Transportation Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Water Transportation Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Water Transportation Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Water Transportation Market Trends And Strategies



8. Water Transportation Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Water Transportation Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Water Transportation Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Water Transportation Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Water Transportation Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Water Transportation Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Water Transportation Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes

10.1.2. Inland Water Transportation



11. Water Transportation Market Segments

11.1. Global Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Deep Sea Transportation, Coastal Transportation, Great Lakes Water Transportation

11.2. Global Inland Water Transportation Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Inland Water Freight Transportation, Inland Water Passenger Transportation



12. Water Transportation Market Metrics

12.1. Water Transportation Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Water Transportation Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



A.P. Mller-Maersk

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)

CMA-CGM

Evergreen Marine Corporation

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2jnvq1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.