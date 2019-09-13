Global Animal Food Manufacturing Market Analysis & Forecast, 2014-2022 Featuring Chomp, Newman's Own Organic, BilJac Foods, Annamaet PetFoods, Bell Rock Growers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Food Manufacturing Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the animal food manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Animal Food Manufacturing market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider animal and pet food market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The animal food manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the animal food manufacturing market with other segments of the animal and pet food market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, animal food manufacturing indicators comparison.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global animal food manufacturing market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global animal food manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global animal food manufacturing market.



Companies in the animal foods industry are increasingly producing bio-based/natural inputs including insect-based food using feed technology that supports health and vigor of the animal population. These bio-based feeds are natural, safe and of high quality, uphold high standards of care and nutrition for animals and optimize their production.



For instance, in October 2017, a biotech company, InnovaFeed partnered with Tereos to produce a new source of proteins derived from the breeding of insects to meet the growing requirements of the animal feed sector



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Animal Food Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Animal Food Manufacturing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Animal Food Manufacturing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Animal Food Manufacturing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Animal Food Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Animal Food Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Animal Food Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Animal Food Manufacturing Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Animal Food Manufacturing Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Animal Food Manufacturing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Animal Food Manufacturing Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Animal Food Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Poultry Feed

10.1.2. Cattle Feed

10.1.3. Aquaculture Feed

10.1.4. Other Animal Food



11. Animal Food Manufacturing Market Metrics

11.1. Animal Food Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Animal Food Manufacturing Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



