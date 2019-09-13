Outlook on the World Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) Market, 2019-2022 Featuring Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beijing Yanjing Brewery, The Boston Beer Company, Carlsberg Group, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the beer manufacturing (breweries)? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) market global report from the author answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider alcoholic - beverages market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The beer manufacturing (breweries) market section of the report gives context. It compares the beer manufacturing (breweries) market with other segments of the alcoholic - beverages market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, beer manufacturing (breweries) indicators comparison.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global beer manufacturing (breweries) market, accounting for 31% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global beer manufacturing (breweries) market. Africa was the smallest region in the global beer manufacturing (breweries) market.



Breweries and wineries are using advanced filtration technologies such as lenticular filtration and cross-flow filtration to enhance production efficiency. A lenticular filter has a series of filtration modules with backwashing capabilities. Cross-flow filters make use of hollow fiber membranes in a circulation loop.



These new filter systems have a higher microbial safety, produce better quality wine and have lower costs than the traditional kieselguhr filters. For example, large-scale cross-flow filter installations at Carlsberg and Kolner Verbund Breweries have resulted in significant reduction of beer losses as compared to kieselguhr filtration systems.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) Market Trends And Strategies



8. Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Ales

10.1.2. Lagers

10.1.3. Stouts & Porters

10.1.4. Malts



11. Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) Market Metrics

11.1. Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Anheuser-Busch InBev

Beijing Yanjing Brewery

The Boston Beer Company Inc.

Carlsberg Group

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

