Worldwide Diagnostic Equipment Markets: 2014-2018 Review & 2019-2022 Forecast

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the diagnostic equipment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Diagnostic Equipment market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider medical equipment market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The diagnostic equipment market section of the report gives context. It compares the diagnostic equipment market with other segments of the medical equipment market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, diagnostic equipment indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the global diagnostic equipment market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global diagnostic equipment market. Africa was the smallest region in the global diagnostic equipment market.



Portable diagnostic equipment is expected to be a fast growing segment, and competitors are focusing on developing new and innovative portable equipment during the forecast period. Owing to their ease of use and point-of-care applications, their adoption rates are steadily increasing not only for emergency and intensive care units in hospitals, but also as a part of homecare organizations.



There is also a growing need for portable devices in the emergency care units for easy and quick usage, faster interventions for acute events, and better monitoring. Some of the well-known products include Samsung Electronics' 32-SLICE CT scanner, Brain Biosciences' CERPET portable PET scanner, Siemens Healthcare's Mobilett mira max portable X-ray systems and Sonosite's MicroMaxx portable ultrasound system.



Philips Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Systems

Fujifilm Holdings

Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare

