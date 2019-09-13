K-12 Student Information Systems Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) discloses that the global K-12 student information systems market is set to capture a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% between 2018 and 2023. In 2018, the global K-12 student information systems market was valued at USD 5.0 billion which is anticipated to grow to USD 9.0 billion by 2023.

K-12 education is basically an educational concept that is quite popular in countries such as United States of America, Canada, and India as well, among many other countries. This kind of educational system is entirely different from the previous method of teaching and involves more teacher-student communication as compared to the traditional version.

The urge to use better and efficient ways to ease the internal processes, the demand of better students information system increases thus result in increased global K-12 student information systems market.

The cost benefits offered by K-12 student information systems market is also viewed as a prominent market driver. This system reduces the overall cost and is highly flexible as compared to the traditional ones; however, some of the negative effects associated with these systems including lack of experience and unavailability of infrastructure among the end users is also studied in the report.

Global K-12 student information systems Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on type, application and region.

By type, the market has been segmented into Cloud Based and Web Based.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into K-12 and Pre-K.

Global K-12 student information systems Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). In North America, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are covered. In Europe, countries such as the UK and Germany are covered. In APAC, countries such as Japan, China and India are covered. In Latin America, countries such as Brazil and Mexico are covered. In terms of revenue, North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecasted time period. North America has the highest rate of adoption of enhanced technologies thus increasing the global K-12 student information systems market. Meanwhile, APAC is also an attractive market for K-12 student information systems as the educational institutions located in the region have started using the digital solutions to enhance the overall operational efficiency. It is expected that APAC will make a significant contribution to the global K-12 student information systems in the coming next years. The rapid growth of the technology in the countries such as Japan, China and South Korea is partly driving the market growth in the region.

Growing economies in countries, such as China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and India offer pool of opportunities for the adoption of the student information system solution and services in the APAC region.

