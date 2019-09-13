Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Automotive Marketing Software - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2025

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 13, 2019

Automotive marketing software is designed to help car dealers market their services and improve their customer base. Automotive marketing software enables new and used car dealerships to capture more leads, empowering them with the ability to make more sales. These tools help dealerships create online listings for their cars, create and distribute marketing materials, and capture and retain leads. For dealerships that sell used vehicles, the use of automotive marketing software can improve overall marketing efforts and lead to inventory growth by finding people looking to sell their cars. 

This report focuses on the global Automotive Marketing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Marketing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
SpinCar 
Dealer.com 
Friendemic 
PureCars 
Outsell 
CDK Global 
AutoLoop 
FullThrottle 
Cox Automotive 
Reynolds and Reynolds 
Epicor 
Yonyou 
ELEAD1ONE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Cloud-Based 
On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into 
New Cars Market 
Used Cars Market

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Automotive Marketing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Automotive Marketing Software development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Automotive Marketing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Cloud-Based 
1.4.3 On-Premise 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Automotive Marketing Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 New Cars Market 
1.5.3 Used Cars Market 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

