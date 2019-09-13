Offshore Helicopter Market 2019 - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Offshore Helicopter Market projected at USD 30.69 Billion by the year 2022

Wise guy report contains the data of Global Offshore Helicopter Market Growth 2019-2024. Offshore Helicopters was an offshore and scheduled helicopterairline based at Bergen Airport, Flesland in Bergen, Norway. In wind power industry, the offshore helicopter services are mainly used for transferring the crew to the platforms for the maintenance of the wind turbines.

As per the report the market for helicopters is estimated at USD 26.26 trillion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 30.69 trillion by 2022, at a CAGR of 2.65% over the forecast era. This report mainly presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Offshore Helicopter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Key Players

The report on global Offshore Helicopter market has profiled some distinguished vendors as well as promising new market entrants.



Bell Textron Inc

Airbus

Russian Helicopters JSC

Leonardo

United Technologies Corporation

Lockheed Martin

Segmentation of Global Offshore Helicopter Market Growth 2019-2024

The report contains the two types of product type such as Light Helicopters Medium and Heavy Helicopters in separate sections. The market application split into Drilling, Oil and Gas Industry, Offshore Wind Industry and Others.

This report provides the information of the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development. It mainly focused the key global Offshore Helicopter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape with SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Global & Regional Analysis

The global offshore helicopter services market is moderately concentrated with top 5 companies accounting for approximately 79% of the market such as CHC Group Ltd, Bristow Group Inc., PHI Inc., Era Group Inc., Abu Dhabi Aviation Airways PJSC (Abu Dhabi Aviation), and HNZ Group Inc. .

Positive development is anticipated in the worldwide helicopter industry, particularly in developing markets like China, Brazil, and India. These nations are spending a great deal on developing their fleet of civilian and military helicopters. These countries ' economies have also seen important development over the previous couple of years. In turn, the growing demand in emerging economies for helicopters will drive the market during the forecast period. Territorial disputes in Asia also forced the region's governments to boost their expenditure on defence. This enhanced expenditure on defence is anticipated to reflect favourably on the purchase of military helicopters, particularly in India and China.

The segment of market based on regions contains Americas , United States , Canada , Mexico , Brazil , APAC , China , Japan , Korea , Southeast Asia , India , Australia , Europe , Germany , France , UK , Italy , Russia , Spain , Middle East & Africa , Egypt , South Africa , Israel ,Turkey and other GCC Countries.

