Vertical Farming Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The Global Vertical Farming Market Report describes that vertical farming market value in 2018 was 1922.1 million USD. As per the estimation, it projects to register a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period i.e. 2019 to 2024. The report shares the market landscape and its scenario such as present estimated market size, revenues by manufacturers from top organizations, and market size by geographically and product categories.

The Vertical Farming Market Analysis describes the market structure details such as value chain, manufacturer's presence across products, market trends, distribution methods, and pricing. The Global Vertical Farming Market Research study states that it is the procedure of rising production in the form of layers that stacked vertically. The report further shares that these practices use hydroponic, soil, or aeroponic growing techniques.

The Vertical Farming Industry Report describes that vertical farms try to grow food in challenging habitats, for example, where arable land is limited or unavailable. Such a method is useful in mountainside towns, deserts, and cities for growing different types of vegetables or fruits by utilizing the designs similar to a skyscraper. The study illustrates that usually, vertical farming is using a mix of natural light along with artificial light. As the vertical farming is utilizing the little space, it has become popular as well as the preferred method for roof-top and other agriculture forms. The study shows the analysis of the vertical farming market as per the perspective of revenues earned by organizations who are involved in vertical farming systems.

It represents the worldwide main players of Vertical Farming such as Gills N Claws Pte Ltd, AeroFarms, MOFLO aeroponics, Illumitex Inc., SPREAD Co., Ltd., Sky Greens, ZipGrow Inc., Triton Foodworks, AmHydro, EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Urban Crop Solutions, CropOne, Agrinamics., OSRAM GmbH, Valoya, ALENTY UNLIMITED INC, Signify Holding,and many more..

Segmental Analysis

The Global Vertical Farming Industry Report provides key competition snapshot and past market years along with forecast estimation over the coming five years, predicted growth rates and the principal factors that help to drive as well as impact the growth. The report shares the vertical farming market segmentation based on different aspects. It includes Application type, Product type, Regional Segmentation, and many more. Regional Analysis

The report highlights that North America considered as the fastest-growing vertical farming market, registering a CAGR of 10.3% in the estimated duration. This region also falls under the largest market category due to revenue of 959.1 million USD. Together, North America and Europe are holding more than 60% share in the vertical farming market. The report also shares that the investors belong to the Asia-Pacific and South America are still investigating the possibilities of shares in vertical farming systems and the improving knowledge of vertical farming techniques as well as their advantages in these areas, along with increasing worries about food safety owing to the expanding population in the area, are anticipated to boost up the vertical farming systems popularity in these regions during the forecast period.

