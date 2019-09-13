Global Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Market 2014-2025 by End-user, Application, Product Type and Region”

An industrial robot is a system used for manufacturing. The report is a detailed overview of Global Pharmaceutical and cosmetic industrial robots market 2014-2025 by End-user, application, product type and region. It is predicted that revenue of global pharmaceutical & cosmetics industrial robots markets would reach USD 492.2 million by 2025 in terms of hardware and USD 1,329.8 million in terms of the robotic system (hardware, software & service), growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10% annually over the forecasted time span from 2014-2025.

Even though there is a small consumer group of industrial robots, a rapid growth of industrial robotics adoption in the pharmaceutical & cosmetics industry has been seen in recent years. There are different advantages in integrating robots into the production processes.

Increase in productivity and a decrease in the occurrence of accident at works. Industrial robots are replacing human workforce and keeping pharmaceutical & cosmetics manufacturers at ease of work. These are the major benefits achieved by the adoption of industrial robots.

The introduction of robots will help to increase capacity, reduce manufacturing costs and also reduce waste. Although the cost is high in the short term, the return on investment is highly beneficial especially as the pricing and reimbursement of drugs continue to be a problem. The Robotic Industries Association are developing safety standards which also increases the adoption of robots. These are the major driving factors for this market.

The major key players contributing to this market are:

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Wave Inc.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Pari Robotics

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Staubli International AG

ST Robotics

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Market Segmentation:-

The market is segmented on the basis of

Based on the end-user

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Based on application

Dispensing

Palletizing

Packing & Packaging

Pick and Place

Others

Based on the robot type

Articulated robots

Cartesian robots

SCARA robots

Other Robots

Geographically

APAC

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Rest of World

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Regional Analysis:-

The North American pharmaceutical & cosmetics industrial robots market is predicted to reach USD 368.88 million in terms of the robotic system in 2025, growing by over 9.7% annually during the forecasted period from 2019-2025. 35,880 robots were shipped to factories in the US in 2018 by the industrial robot makers in the United States.

China also contributes a large revenue into the market and is considered the largest industrial robot market, with 137,900 units sold in 2017. The largest operational stock of industrial robots is held by Japan, with 286,554 at the end of 2015.

