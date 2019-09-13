Mexus makes initial sale of gold from production at Santa Elena mine

/EIN News/ -- CABORCA, Mexico, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company") announced that on September 12th, 2019 the company negotiated and sold its first gold from production at its Santa Elena mine. The sale was based at a 2% discount from today’s spot price per oz. The sale of gold completes the gold production cycle for Mexus and confirms that the company is now in full production. Mexus intends to notify its shareholders of additional production in the upcoming weeks which will show a steady and sustainable increase in gold recovery. Mexus CEO Paul Thompson Sr. added, “This is a monumental and important step for Mexus as it shows we are capable of recovering gold at the Santa Elena mine. I will continue to take steps towards making Mexus a major gold producing company.”



About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6,900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com .

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960





Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.







