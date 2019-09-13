Global PEO Software Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...
Professional employer organization (PEO) services providers are typically used by small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs)— which might not be able to afford a standalone HR department—to access scalable and affordable corporate HR services and support. PEOs are co-employers, meaning they act as a parent company and become the employer of record for tax purposes. This enables SMBs to essentially pool together to access enterprise-level benefits and rates on services such as health insurance, employee benefits, and payroll.
This report focuses on the global PEO Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PEO Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Justworks
Metrics
BambooHR
Zoho
Abel
AccessPoint
HROi
Zenefits
Genesis
JazzHR
Replicon
iCIMS
The Applicant Manager
Eddy
Insperity
LandrumHR
ApplicantStack
TriNet
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
Construction
Finance and Insurance
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global PEO Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the PEO Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
