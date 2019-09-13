How Small Businesses Can Leverage SEO for Brand Building

SEO is not only good for ranking your web pages on top of search engine result pages (SERPS), but it can also help you build your brand without breaking the bank.

You can leverage the power of search engine optimization by using it to build your brand and also to boost brand awareness.

Unfortunately, there are still so many businesses not fully utilizing search engine optimization for their brand building.

If you are one of those who still don’t know how to leverage SEO for brand building, then continue reading below.

Building your brand and boosting brand awareness can be done using search engine optimization. Here are the top 3 ways you can do it.

The Keywords You Rank

The keywords you optimize your content or website with are actually part of your branding. Take KISSPR.com, for example, using “SEO Company for Digital Growth” to differentiate their company from other SEO agencies.

Every time someone searches for an SEO company, it shows the KISSPR.com website at the top of the results and is currently being used as a featured snippet by Google. See screenshots below.

When you use keywords to differentiate your business from others, it is an important component of brand building. People are not the only ones who keep tabs on your branding, obviously, search engines will as well. Take a look at the related searches for the keywords “SEO Company for Digital Growth” below:

The related keywords “kisspr,” “kisspr com linkedin,” and “seo company texas” all point to KISSPR.com. These are displayed as related searches and will help you boost brand awareness.

What keywords do you use to brand your business? Are they helping your website rank well in Google searches? If you need help in branding your company using keywords, get the help of the team of SEO Experts at KISSPR.com.

The Links You Build

The links you build to help your website rank on SERPs, are actually also helping you build your brand without you even knowing.

Review all the links you’ve accumulated since starting link building and find out how they are helping boost branding and brand awareness. Take a look at the screenshot below:

Mentioning your brand name and linking back to your website when you contribute an article to a prominent publication is already a form of brand building. Every backlink you create using your brand name as anchor text also helps increase your brand awareness.

The top 3 anchor texts used in KISSPR.com’s back links shown in the screenshot above are an example how link building helps boost branding.

The next time you are running a link building campaign, consider creating more backlinks using your brand name as anchor texts. Doing this is one of the most effective ways to strengthen your branding online. Need help running a link building campaign? Get started here.

The Citations You Garner

Online citations are mentions of your business anywhere online with or without a backlink. The higher the authority of the page your brand is mentioned, the higher the probability you’ll get more visibility in the SERPs. Here are a few examples of online citations published on high authority web pages:

Getting your business listed on popular web directories, online publications, blogs, and more can help boost your citations.

Aside from the fact that citations can help you increase your visibility online, it also helps increase your brand awareness. The more search engine optimization (SEO) you do, the more citations you accumulate, thus helping you boost your branding without spending more resources.

For small businesses that don’t think they need branding at all or have no budget for branding, this option is very helpful. With SEO, you are hitting two birds with one stone, and this is something you should consider if you don’t want to be left out by your competitors.

The more competitors you have, the more your business will need to create a brand so your products or service can stand out and be noticed by your target audience.

Take your brand building to the next level with SEO, without compromising your budget. If you don’t know how to get started, contact the team of SEO Experts at KISS PR at 972-437-8942 or fill in this contact form to book for free consultation.

Photo Credit



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.