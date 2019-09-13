Travelex China opens currency exchange store at Zhuhai Airport

Travelex Zhuhai Airport Store

Travelex China announced to open another currency exchange store at Zhuhai Airport

ZHUHAI, CHINA, September 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 13th September 2019 – Travelex, a Finablr company and a marketing leading independent foreign exchange specialist, has today opened a new Currency Exchange store in Zhuhai Airport. This opening marks the 3rd Travelex store in the airport and the 26th store in the Greater Bay Area.In order to meet with the strategic development needs of Zhuhai Airport, Travelex has opened their third store within the airport at the newly built departure hall East Concourse. With the other existing stores located at the West Concourse, travelers from either side of the concourse can now access convenient currency exchange services without delaying their journey.Commercial Director, Asia Pacific at Travelex, Cameron Hume stated: “I am very excited to continue Travelex’s expansion across China with this new important store in Zhuhai Airport. In 2018, we set up a new Asia headquarter in Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone. The innovative and open financial policies of the Pilot Free Trade Zone have enabled foreign companies to have more and more development opportunities. Travelex has been operating in China for over 22 years now. We are optimistic about the long-term development potential of the Chinese market and are willing to continue to strive here.”Trading Director, North Asia at Travelex, Calvin Shi stated: “I am honored to continue to combine Travelex’s award-winning customer service with the mission of “Zhuhai Airport, happy flying” to serve more travelers. Zhuhai is one of the important starting locations to HK and Macau. According to data from the HK Tourism Board, more than 51 million China mainland travelers visited HK in 2018, a year-on-year increase of 14.8%. I believe that in the future of Greater Bay Area’s closer cooperation, this number will undoubtedly continue to increase. Travelex is also ready to serve more travelers and welcomes them from all over the world.”Travelex Greater China operating 41 stores in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Kunming, Nanjing, Tianjin, Qingdao and Hong Kong. More than 44 currencies exchange services for travelers who are exploring the world.About TravelexHeadquartered in London, Travelex has a rich heritage in foreign currency, pioneering the travelers' cheques of the past and the digital payments of the future. With a presence in over 27 countries, and over 1,200 stores at both on-airport and off-airport locations around the world, Travelex has distilled its expertise and experience into a platform that reinvents physical and digital cross-border money movement globally to ensure its clients remain one step ahead of the competition. The platform provides financial institutions with a trusted, efficient and accurate international payments service, plus secure and reliable banknote delivery of both major and exotic currencies.Travelex is part of Finablr, a global platform for Payments and Foreign Exchange solutions. With deep regulatory know-how, technology expertise and industry leading partnerships, Finablr companies provide a broad array of tailored and trusted financial solutions for consumers and businesses. With a global reach spanning 170+ countries, Finablr companies processed over 150 million transactions in 2018, managing nearly USD 115 billion for customers.



