PNP Supplements Releases New Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate & Colostrum Protein Powder

Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate & Colostrum Is available in Chocolate Cacao and Banana Crème. Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate & Colostrum can be used after workouts, in smoothies, in baking and even in coffee instead of cream.

PNP Supplements launches all-natural protein formula that delivers delicious flavor with minimal ingredients: grass-fed whey isolate, colostrum & probiotics.

When we sat down to formulate Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate & Colostrum, the goal was to formulate a whey protein formula that is clean and as natural as possible that active individuals would love.” — Jerry Teixeira, CEO & Founder of PNPSupplements.com

WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PNP Supplements ’ new delicious Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate & Colostrum delivers more than just a great taste. Available in both Chocolate Cacao and Banana Crème, each protein blend is made from 100% natural ingredients and contains 11.4 grams of essential amino acids (EAAs), of which 5.3 grams are branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) per serving.Formulated with 100% pure U.S.A. grass-fed whey protein isolate, each serving delivers a premium protein powder without any blending of different protein sources. Instead, PNP Supplements’ grass-fed whey protein provides 24 grams of 100% pure grass-fed whey protein isolate per serving. With 1 gram of protein coming from bovine colostrum, each serving provides a total of 25 grams of protein.“We wanted to make our new whey protein formula was as clean and as natural as possible, which why we sourced our whey protein from cows that are grass-fed and are free of antibiotics and rBGH,” said Jerry Teixeira, CEO & founder of PNPSupplements.com. With only natural flavorings for a premium taste and low in carbohydrates, Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate & Colostrum is an excellent choice for lean muscle development, weight management, and keto dieters.More common these days, bovine colostrum is still a relatively unique ingredient to find in protein supplements. However, this powerful and natural ingredient has been valued for centuries across several cultures for its powerful health benefits. From supporting a healthy gut to combating leaky gut syndrome to boosting the immune system and supplying body building nutrients, which assists with post-workout recovery, bovine colostrum is one of the most natural health-boosting ingredients available. It’s because of these health benefits PNP Supplements added 5 grams of bovine colostrum to each serving of Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate & Colostrum.To top off their formula, PNP Supplements added 2 Billion CFU of probiotics to Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate & Colostrum. Specifically, the probiotic, lactobacillus acidophilus, was added to Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate & Colostrum. This probiotic is one of the most naturally acid-resistant strains of probiotics that provides a wide range of benefits from improving digestion and utilization of whey protein by the body to lowering the change of stomach discomfort and lactose intolerance.Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate & Colostrum is offered in Chocolate Cacao and Banana Crème flavors. Each flavor comes is 1,089 gram and 1,065 gram size containers respectively, and provide a full 30 servings each.Jerry Teixeira went on to explain, “Our customers love our new Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate & Colostrum products. New customers and existing customers want to try both flavors. They’re using them after workouts, in smoothies, in baking and even adding it to their coffee instead of cream. We’ve already had several of our customers signup for our auto-ship program for our new whey protein and a good amount of those customers are signing up to get both flavors, which is a very good sign for us!”About PNP Supplements:Located in Walnut Creek, CA, PNPSupplements.com is a privately-owned and operated business with a national presence; its products are sold online across America and Internationally. PNP Supplements is a leader in natural sports performance supplements with protein supplements, cardio and endurance supplements, post-workout recovery supplements, carbohydrate, and natural energy supplements, PNPSupplements.com is the #1 destination for CrossFit and endurance style workout supplements. For more information please visit https://www.pnpsupplements.com



