A Rare Few will get the super sexy Mühle-Glashütte AeroSport

Aerosport Limited Edition

Mühle-Glashütte launches a new limited-edition watch to honor 80 years of the world’s largest aviation organization, AOPA

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A sleek and powerful pilots watch…designed by pilots. The team at AOPA (The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, the world’s largest association for aviation enthusiast and pilots) designed this watch with Mühle Glashütte the legendary watch manufacturer. This limited edition of 500 pieces is to be released in celebration of the 80th anniversary of AOPA.The timepieces aeronautical chops begin with a triangular PIP indicator at the bezel that can be used to calculate the length of time or as a fixed GMT function. A jet black dial is emblazoned with the AOPA logo along with white numbers and hands.A splash of color is added with red markings at the quarters and a red tip to the minute hand for precise visibility. The result is a simple, clean look that gives a clear view of the essential information the wearer will need, especially important for pilots.The case features a rugged coin-edge bezel and the exhibition case back reveals an elegant hand finished movement with a complete custom designed rotor. It all comes together on a supple black calf strap, designed for ultimate comfort with a stainless-steel clasp. US $1,899.You can find out more about AOPA at www.aopa.com , and to find out more about Mühle-Glashütte, including the AeroSport watch at www.aopa.com/watch



