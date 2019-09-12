AMP Smart Medical Alert Necklace and Smart Home Systems are Now Available on Amazon

/EIN News/ -- AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMP Smart has a wide selection of smart home and security systems on the market. Although for many years they have focused on door-to-door sales, it is time to bring this technology to the most consumers possible. AMP is now selling their DIY smart home package, along with their medical alert necklace, on Amazon.



AMP Smart’s DIY security package includes a smart home panel, thermostat, doorbell camera, and all the instructions and tools for installation. The package offers security monitoring with video and text alerts for a low monthly price. AMP’s Android-powered panel can also connect with IP cameras, smart locks, smart bulbs, doorbell cameras, exterior cameras, and more.

AMP’s medical alert necklace is also available through Amazon. The medical alert necklace uses GPS, Wifi, and cellular triangulation through AT&T to provide safety both in and out of the home. Two-way voice speaker allows access to help 24/7 with our highly-trained, professional call center. The medical necklace is water-resistant for safety in the shower. With a 3-day battery life and easy charging, the emergency necklace is easy to use and always have at the ready. As a courtesy, AMP Smart is including the first 3 months of service with the price of the necklace.

With so many options available, you can now browse Amazon to see if AMP’s home security and home automation options are right for you and your family.

Contact:

info@ampsecurity.com



