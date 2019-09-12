Apex Global Brands to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on September 17, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX), a global brand ownership and marketing organization that manages, creates and elevates a growing portfolio of high-equity lifestyle brands, announced today that it plans to release its second quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. A conference call, followed by a question and answer session, is scheduled the same day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.



To join the conference call, please dial (877) 407-0784 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8560 (International). The earnings call webcast can also be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at apexglobalbrands.com .

For those unable to participate during the broadcast, a replay will be available until 8:59 p.m. PT/ 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and use passcode: 13693512.

About Apex Global Brands

Apex Global Brands is a global brand ownership and marketing organization that manages, creates and elevates a growing portfolio of high-equity lifestyle brands. The brand portfolio spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers around the world and includes Hi-Tec®, Magnum®, 50 Peaks®, Interceptor®, Cherokee®, Tony Hawk®, Liz Lange®, Point Cove®, Carole Little®, Everyday California® and Sideout®. The Company currently maintains license agreements with leading retailers and manufacturers that span approximately 140 countries in over 20,000 retail locations and digital commerce. For more information, please visit the Company's website at apexglobalbrands.com .

Contact:

Addo Investor Relations

Kimberly Esterkin/Patricia Nir

310-829-5400







