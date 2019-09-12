Brands Debut New Products at COTERIE | Fame | Moda | Sole Commerce

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the women’s September Market in New York, over 2,000 exhibiting brands will debut new products at COTERIE, Fame, Moda and Sole Commerce taking place September 15-17, 2019 at the Jacob Javits Center. The September market creates an environment where brands and retailers from around the world have the unique opportunity to interact, engage, and drive business.



Below is a preview of announcements exhibitors will showcase during COTERIE, Fame, Moda, and Sole Commerce in New York September 15-17, 2019:

COTERIE Brands Include:

A-line Clothing (booth#: 6916) - A-line Clothing is showing for the first time ever in the US! Chapter 05 (Spring/Summer 20) - 'Floating through momentum' - is inspired by childhood memories, such as beautiful dandelions that we used to ask for wishes, fresh fruit, organic materials and textures...Premium quality, unconventional shapes, versatile pieces, simplicity, details and an X-ray print representing brand's DNA: transparency! https://www.alineclothing.com

Adriana Contreras (booth#: 539) - Adriana Contreras is inspired by empowered women, women who dare to live authentically; women who are bold, fierce, and still feminine. The collection Countryside fall 2019 take you to a place where you will find happiness and nostalgia. http://adrianacontreras.co/

Alashan Cashmere (booth#: 6565) - Alashan Cashmere is delighted to announce our Spring 2020 Collection release. Comprised of Claudia Nichole, Caroline Grace and Douglas Anthony, Alashan creates both timeless and contemporary styles. Our Spring collection elevates seasonal fashion through texture, prints and our signature rainbow of color. Come see the new Claudia-on-the-Go Silk/Cashmere Lounge Sets. http://www.alashancashmere.com

Ampersand Heart (booth#: 639) - New York based AMPERSAND HEART creates collections using vintage fabrics in limited editions. This sustainable concept of sourcing unique and pre-existing fabrics allows the brand to offer exclusive and one-of-a-kind artisanal made capsule collection. Heavily influenced by indigo, AMPERSAND HEART expands the boundaries of natural indigo dye, from denim to unique hand-made colorful tie-dyes made through shibori style techniques. https://ampersandheartny.com

Anatomie (booth#: 6679) - First and only apparel brand to receive Forbes travel guide recognition! First and only apparel brand to become global alliance partner with virtuoso luxury travel network. https://anatomie.com/

apMStyle (booth#: 6285) - apMstyle, which was the center of Dongdaemun Wholesale Market, the place where K-fashion starts, now goes beyond Korea to the U.S. market. We are planning to publicize the trendiness of Korean fashion and the excellence of materials. This is apMstyle's second time participating at COTERIE where we will introduce unique and sophisticated designs of 16 brands. We are fully prepared to welcome buyers from all over the world. https://www.apmstyle.com/

Aratta (Booth#8010) - Aratta will be debuting their Spring20 Collection and also showing the iconic pieces from Holiday19! This inspiring line is known for its use of mixed-fabrics, embellishments, and unique themes. The Collection is full of flowy feminine silhouettes, printed silks, embroidered details, and one-of-a-kind pieces. http://shoparatta.com

Bevini Modena (booth#: 7233) - Well known for the unbeatable quality and styles of our Italian made handbags Bevini Modena is introducing a new unlined collection for the everyday women. Designed to fall beautifully against the body, this luxurious Python printed leather shoulder bag is large in size and lightweight, perfect for busy day and fun nights. https://bevinimodena.com/

Blondish (booth#: 1026) - New to COTERIE! Fine woman’s shoe line made in Spain by local artesian from Elche, the Mecca of the shoe industry, made for all kind of woman, lifestyle comfort on heels. https://www.blondish.com



Borsalino (booth#: 7024) - The hat is a cultural symbol, a communicative code, a sign of belonging and style synthesis. Borsalino launches the idea of a “global accessory”: metal tiaras, brooches, embroidered patches and contrasting plexiglass visor. 160 “jewels” adorn the head: raffia, feathers, hand-painted straw, paper or denim. https://www.borsalino.com/?ls=it

Botti (booth#: 635) - BOTTI São Paulo is showing for the first time ever and opening up to the wholesale market with its debut SS '19 Collection. Founded in 2013 by Bruna Botti, the brand namesake is a reference in the luxury shoes market in Brazil. Botti stands out in the competitive shoe market for using leathers with different textures and for adding a new look to python – one of their favorite materials. https://www.bottisaopaulo.com

Brigid McLaughlin Pty Ltd (booth#: 740) - The Porcelain Brigid McLaughlin collection premieres in the USA at Coterie New York 2019. The collection is renowned for its quality natural fabrications and hand-stitched detail. Slow Clothing; the new luxury: Artisanal, Sustainable, Ethical. Unique, quality clothing designed and carefully crafted to last; Australian resort dressing at its best. https://www.brigidmclaughlin.com/

Brodie Cashmere (booth#: 6837) - Brodie Cashmere is a new member of the Sustainable Fibre Alliance. https://brodiecashmere.com/

Brunette the Label (booth#: 7854) - Brunette the Label's obsession with Juicy Couture tracksuits has sparked a collaboration! The Brunette x Juicy capsule is available to view ahead of its upcoming FW19 release. Brunette is also launching their new 1981 Vintage Collection showcasing Brunette's vision of uplifting all babes, all day, every day. #babessupportingbabes https://brunettethelabel.com/

Camilyn Beth (booth#: 6353) - Camilyn Beth will be showing the 'Monstera' Gown that was just launched as part of our 'gown in one day challenge'. This is a challenge where Cami, the designer, creates a new gown from sketch to product launch on the website in one business day! This process really shows the process of how a designer can create a beautiful piece & create it from a bolt of fabric in a few short hours to a customer being able to shop it directly! http://www.camilynbeth.com/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PdPwhFr5NLI

Catherine Deane (booth#: 280) - After introducing biodegradable packaging in 2019, Catherine Deane takes one step closer towards natural balance and a plastic-free environment with the release of eco-friendly styles in her SS20 collection. Weaved from recycled yarn, enchanting butterfly lace forms a selection of extraordinary and versatile styles, perfect for any and every occasion. http://www.catherinedeane.com/

Catherine Gee (booth#: 6336) - Catherine Gee is returning to EDIT, and the brand has just opened its Flagship boutique in Santa Barbara, CA. The SS20 collection is a colorful, silk driven collection full of gorgeous dresses, jumpsuits and separates inspired by Santorini and the Mediterranean climate. Catherine Gee is expanding into the market with accessories coming for FW20. https://catherinegee.com

Charmosa Swimwear (booth#: 546) - Charmosa is a swimwear brand committed to our planet, all of our fabrics are eco-friendly and biodegradable. We are not just taking care of our environment but also protecting our clients using fabric with SPF50. Inspired on third dimension, we developed micro-flowers that are hand dyed and embroidered creating a 3D feeling. We also created a triangle top that has hand dyed strings attached on top of it. They are placed in a way that creates a small net. This and much more will be presented at COTERIE. https://charmosaswimwear.com/

Chor (booth#: 742) - New to COTERIE! CHOR is a Brazilian and Carioca luxury jewelry brand for contemporary women full of personality. The female anatomy is the basis for all Sheila Chor's creations, 100% handmade with ultra-light metals that perfectly fit the feminine curves. The concept “wearable art” aims to delight women with the hybridism between art and fashion, through luxury pieces that reveal an elegant boldness in their DNA. https://lojachor.com.br

Cloth & Co. (booth#: 7569) - Showing for the first time at COTERIE, Australian label Cloth & Co. is presenting a new range of organic cotton clothing. Beautiful quality ethically made essentials. http://www.clothandco.co/

DIFF Eyewear (booth#: 7256) - DIFF Eyewear will be growing their roster of collaborations with new partnerships including Grammy Winning Artist, H.E.R., and Cameran Eubanks of Southern Charm and Casey Holmes. In addition, DIFF will continue to expand charitable efforts by providing the gift of sight through funding of various healthcare initiatives globally. https://www.diffeyewear.com

Dilamani (booth#: 7123) - From first impressions to the final rose, nothing made us happier than seeing Hannah Brown in our very own Dilamani jewelry during Season 15 of The Bachelorette. Shop all of the Dilamani jewelry worn by Hannah Brown in Season 15 of The Bachelorette at Coterie! http://www.dilamani.com

Esstee Fashion (booth#: 7574) - Dubai-based, Kenyan Designer Esstee Fashion to show at COTERIE for the first time! Her eye-opening fashion pieces and positive energy is creating a great deal of anticipation surrounding her mission of empowering Women Entrepreneurs around the world. Her Kenyan childhood memories of women behind sewing machines has encouraged her to bring them to the limelight of the International fashion platform. https://www.essteefashion.com

Eva Franco (booth#: 7448) - Eva Franco is debuting its Spring 2020 Collection at COTERIE. Visit us at Booth 7448 for a first look at the collection which combines whimsical fabrics sourced from around the world with feminine shapes to create unique pieces that beget conversation and are loved by women across generations. https://evafranco.com

Fallon & Royce (booth#: 7145) - Summer 2019 has been the best season by far for Fallon & Royce. With all the excitement of making The O List as one of Oprah's favorite things, we didn't think it could get much better. But then it did... We were lucky enough to be given the opportunity to make custom bags with cheeky wording for this year’s 2019 US Open! https://shopfallonandroyce.com

Feller (booth#: 6918) - FELLER 2020 Raincoat Collection Uses New Fabric Technology with Eco-Friendly, Sustainable Performance. FELLER has announced their Spring 2020 collection will be using the latest performance technology from Baltic Works® / Halley Stevensons. Featured are two new 100% cotton fabrics that use carbon-free, biodegradable, durable-water-resistant finishes: Discovery ™ cotton and Waxed Cotton Denim. https://www.feller.clothing

Gabrielle M (booth#: 277) - GABRIELLE M, a modest RTW evening wear line that was once a tailor-made one of a kind couturier experience is debuting her first wholesale collection this Spring Summer 2020. Using her repertoire of customer favorites and infusing them with this season’s influences, it is a retailer must see! https://www.gabriellemdesign.com

Gem-Water (booth#: 20) - Crystals for Humanity is a new line of reusable crystal straws by Gem-Water. The crystal straws are food-safe, high-polished, stainless steel featuring hand-selected, fair mined, tumbled crystal charms in either amethyst, rose quartz or clear quartz, and available in three colors: rose gold, yellow gold and silver. Reduce. Reuse. Revitalize. http://www.gem-water.com/

Gissa Bicalho Brand (booth#: 7231) - Gissa Bicalho Brand dived in an ocean of possibilities and went deep within its ethnic roots. Creating pieces handmade in Brazil using acrylic as raw material, two collections are now displayed in the COTERIE show: Neo Native and Sea Soul. Find out today what makes these accessories become museum-selected pieces! https://www.gissabicalho.com.br/

Glorinha Paranaguá (booth#: 728) - New to COTERIE! As a tribute to Brazilian handcrafts, Glorinha Paranaguá bags are unique and explore traditional materials and techniques of the land. The bamboo clutch reached overseas markets and became a brand icon. Timeless and unique piece, is presented in all collections, being reinvented in different formats and sizes for the summer 2020. http://www.glorinhaparanagua.com.br/

Graciela Huam (booth#: 479) - GRACIELA HUAM is showing for the first time ever in the American market at COTERIE in and is opening up to the wholesale market with its Spring Summer 2020 - Return to the origin, collection. Every season it presents unconventional and experimental craftsmanship full of personality, design, high quality and contrasts, using Peruvian and sustainable materials as Alpaca, Alpaca Suri, Baby Alpaca, Pima Cotton and Linen, created by skilled craftspeople in Peru. The results are versatile collections of playful knitwear and asymmetric designs, high end craftsmanship pieces in a contemporary and ready-to-wear Alpaca 2.0 style. https://gracielahuam.com

Haes (booth#: 156) - After presenting her first runway show Haes comes to COTERIE this September with Charms, their new Summer 2020 Collection. Prints and details with a touch of sophistication, from all shapes and textures, enchant yourself. https://www.haes.com.br/

Hunter Bell NYC (booth#: 124) - HUNTER BELL NYC is BACK at COTERIE with its debut of the Spring 2020 Collections, introducing Harrison Bell for a Mommy & Me offering! The line is known for its feminine flair and the pursuit to design romantic silhouettes that radiate beauty, boost confidence, and empower women to have fun with fashion. http://www.hunterbellnyc.com

Iorane (booth#: 447) - Photographed in a waterfall in Brazil, SS20 campaign is intended to translate the freshness of the season. One of the collection’s strengths are the embroidered rustic linens and the colorful liaise, which in addition to characterizing the entire natural creation of the collection, it added sophistication and an innovation factor. https://shoponline.iorane.com.br/

Josie Bruno Vintage (booth#: 7202) - Josie Bruno Vintage booth #7202 will be featured in the TMRW section presenting emerging designers. JBV will be unveiling new techniques in repurposing vintage camo jackets. New color palettes and creative use of sheer fabrics will be presented for the first time at COTERIE. JBV is recognized for hand finishings and vintage embellishments to create one of a kind garments. “Our goal is to recycle every inch of our jacket parts to create a uniquely sustainable garment.” - Patti Bruno. http://josiebruno459.com/

Kleed Kimonos (booth#: 541) - New to COTERIE! Celebrating the diverse wild side of the African bush, Portugal based brand KLEED is all set to launch its vibrant collection of sustainable kimonos and loungewear in Europe and across the globe. KLEED’s spring/summer 2019 resort wear line captures the true essence of the African wildlife. The brand’s founder Carolina Cruz has collaborated with the Indian renowned artist, (how created bar Palladio, Jaipur) Vikas Soni, to craft an exclusive line of sustainable pieces, painted as an ode to the country’s Bengal tiger. 5% of Kleed's revenues supports rhino conservation in Africa. https://kleedkimonos.com/

Lavish by Tricia Milaneze (booth#: 7148) - Lavish by Tricia Milaneze is a luxury fashion jewelry brand defined by its hand-crafted ethereal designs. The company has been in the market since 2005. All pieces are crocheted, and 100% hand made. The base materials are copper wire and 18karat gold filled. All colored wires are copper based and enameled. The stones are crystals and glass beads. https://www.lavishbytm.com

Lebel Group, LLC (booth#: 343) - NEW to COTERIE for Spring 2020!! The LEBEL GROUP team is really excited to participate in COTERIE this September for the first time since the launch of its coveted showroom. Marco and his team are proud to bring new & talented emerging designers from all over the world to the show. These new designers have not been at COTERIE in the past so this a great opportunity to bring newness to your customers! Find the list below:

- Judith & Charles / Canada

- Cecilie Copenhagen / Denmark

- Happy Sheep / Italy

- Shan Collection / Canada

- Parden's / Italy

- Little Joe Woman / Bali

- Alvin Valley / New York

- Michail / Los Angeles

- Black Score / United Kingdom

We look forward to seeing you soon and have a great market!

http://www.lebelgroup.com/

Louise Hendricks (booth# 7204) - Louise Hendricks is showing her jewelry collection for the first time at COTERIE. A Parisian native, she is influenced by her country France, inspiring women, and History. She is mixing bohemian fantasy and urban rock attitude. She presents her new line: revisiting the ages, as if jewels had lived many adventures. Inspiring and protective jewels to wear like talismans, inviting us to prolong its story. http://www.louisehendricks.com/site/welcome.html

Luizas & Co (booth# 631) - Luizas & Co brand present the first Beachwear Resort Collection at COTERIE, you can see swimsuits with sustainable fabrics with very feminine details; kimonos and tunics with very unique handmade embroideries, headbands and turbans in perfect matching combinations and an exclusive hand looms handbags collection, for the perfect Mediterranean style....Unique Portuguese Artisan’s works wait for you! https://www.luizas.co

Main Strip (booth#: 5065) - New to COTERIE! MAIN STRIP is a lifestyle brand created for young fashionistas by young fashionistas. Simply put, we love making clothes for people like us and people like you. Our goal at MAIN STRIP is to make you feel confident and young. https://www.mainstripusa.com

Margot Elena Companies (booth#: 28) - Romantic, dark and mysterious, Dead Sexy fragrance notes include Deep Vanilla, Exotic Wood and White Orchid while hints of Ebony round out the sumptuous scent. Created with our loyal customer in mind, these new products take TokyoMilk to the next level: sophisticated products that are not only beauty accoutrements, but also thrilling lifestyle additions. https://margotelena.com/

Mishky Inc (booth#: 7237) - Our Fall Winter 2019 Collection will surprise you with new jewelry with minimalist architecture - Inspired designs and our more artisanal and nature-inspired pieces. Our modern architectural designs include our bar-and-sphere Freckle earring, our Taliesin stylized cylindrical earrings, our trapezoidal Seagram earrings and our Curutchet necklace, among others. http://www.mishky.com/

ML Monique Lhuillier (booth#: 370) - Spring 2020 marks the expansion of ML Monique Lhuillier’s contemporary lifestyle collection. ML Monique Lhuillier initially was launched as an eveningwear collection. For Fall 2018, the brand introduced separates, a category which has grown substantially over the past few seasons. This season, a comprehensive contemporary separates collection will debut and includes new categories such as knit wear as well as increased offerings in jumpsuits, two-piece dressing and day dresses. https://moniquelhuillier.com/collections/ml-monique-lhuillier

MS Diseños (booth#: 8055) - @ms_disenos__ is a new and upcoming Latin American brand showcasing a very versatile maxidress collection that can be worn alone, layered or can be dress up or down. They come in a variety of colors and prints and all are one-of-a-kind. The brand is launching for the first time a capsule collection which includes the maxidress, a beautiful silk blouse a short and a long skirt. @ms_disenos_ will debut their capsule collection at COTERIE in NYC, along with the collaboration of the brand, @laobradeartesoyyoofficial mixing inspirational art with design. http://www.msdisenos.com/

Nach (booth#: 7050) - Nach is above all about animals, nature and design. This new collection tends to be a poetry of underwater fauna and flora. Corals, shells, shellfish, and colorful fishes are intertwining gracefully. Nach goes with you for a wildly marine and colorful style. https://www.nachbijoux.com/

NeroGiardini (booth#: 903) - NeroGiardini, one of Italy’s premiere brands with distribution throughout Europe, is excited to debut our first collection for North America! Be one of the first to see our Spring/Summer 20 Collection at Footwear@Coterie Booth 903. Made in Italy since 1989. https://www.nerogiardini.it/en/made-in-italy

Olivella (booth#: 31) - Olivella - The Mediterranean Diet For your Skin is premiering its first ever skincare vote. You asked, we listened. Thanks to all of the feedback we came up with 5 new potential products. Come select the products YOU would want to have Olivella launch in 2020. https://www.olivellaline.com/

Oneseason Australia (booth#: 629) - At Oneseason, our summer 2020 collection is packed full of bright and bold prints for a season full of color. La Dolce Vita meets Cuba with oversized florals and giant paisleys printed onto soft washed cottons. In contrast we offer a strong neutral palette of tonal golds - perfect for the endless days of sunshine. https://www.oneseason.com.au/

Pirette (booth#: 24) - PIRETTE, the original surf-born beauty line, is showing for the first time at COTERIE, Booth 24 and announcing the launch of a skin renewing Coconut Oil Body Scrub and an Invisible Dry Shampoo. Our new products feature our signature coconut, surf wax and sunscreen scent and quality, nourishing ingredients. https://pirettebeach.com

Ri Noor (booth#: 7016) - Ri Noor is making its debut at COTERIE, showing a collection of contemporary fine jewelry that celebrates the captivating beauty of precious gemstones and the luxury of fine craft. Alongside the new collection will be one-of-a-kind and limited series jewelry featuring rare and specially sourced gemstones. https://www.rinoor.com/

Richer Poorer (booth#: 8140) - Welcome to the new Richer Poorer. If you know us, you're probably thinking to yourself - damn, these guys stepped it up a few notches. If you're getting to know us, thank you for joining along. We've been at this building a rad California brand / your favorite clothes - thing for about eight years now, and we can't wait to show you what's new (spoiler alert: EVERYTHING). Better fabrics, new fits, impeccable quality, unique styles you won't see from other brands - and all at a sharp price point that will ensure these goods will be flying off your shelves. http://www.richer-poorer.com/

Rio de Sol (booth#: 632) - The brand expands the collection with some amazing accessories: Frescobol bats (Beach bats) and hair accessories - we also start to design some beachwear. The Rio de sol's Spring summer collection is bigger and has more variations, let's make an ovation for the medium coverage bottom: The comfort bottom. Come to visit us and discover all this news. https://riodesol.com/

Ritva Falla Oy (booth#: 6732) - Mika Piirainen has been nominated as the head designer of the Finnish Ritva Falla Collection. Piirainen also has, and still continues, to design garments for Marimekko. He is known for his minimalistic and practical style, designing clothes for the modern woman, who enjoys both quality and comfort. His first collection will arrive to stores in Spring 2020. http://www.ritvafalla.com/COM/

Roller Rabbit (booth#: 160) - Roller Rabbit will be showing its Spring 2020 collection which takes inspiration from the Kingdom of Bhutan. The brand, known for its happy prints, and stunning silhouettes, will be showing everything from ready-to-wear, to pajamas to a newly developed lounge collection. http://rollerrabbit.com/

Rubyyaya (booth#: 8011) - Rubyyaya launches its global travel collection...from St. Tropez and Portofino to the wilds of Africa, Rubyyaya is creating a storm of fun and frivolous adventure. See it at Coterie Booth 8011. https://rubyyaya.com

Ryzí (booth#: 7028) - Ryzi is exhibiting for the first time its collection in the international market. The Brazilian brand brings a distinctive design, inspired by different places around the world, and this summer brings the theme of the Brazilian northeast. Ryzi believes in expression throughout the design. https://www.ryzi.com.br/

Sabbai (booth#: 7155) - Sabbai's passion for creativity is to transform textures, joyous colors, and fabrics into luxury handbags. Its ability to develop prints, embroideries and overlay into textiles is the soul of sabbai's DNA. Our collection "viento" SS2020 captures the Colombian landscape, where it explores the conservation of our nature. https://sabbai.net

Save the Duck (booth#: 6517) - Kuntal Joihser was supposed to reach the top of Mount Everest in May. He arrived on May 23, 2019, climbing the toughest of Mount Everest routes, the north side. Climber Dean Maher, ascended south side on May 18, 2019, making Save the Duck the first 100% animal free brand to have climbed Mount Everest from both sides at the same time. https://savetheduckusa.com/

Serpui (booth#: 7218) - Serpui’s brand new Resort '20 collection takes us on an inspiring trip along Italy’s Amalfi Coast. The understated sophistication of that area, combined with the traditional craftsmanship of the Italian riviera inspired the designer to create a collection filled with color, texture and unexpected details. http://www.serpui.com.br

Soko (booth#: 7041) - Our collaboration with Reformation just launched, Harper's Bazaar covered it! We partnered since we both focus on ethical & sustainable fashion. I can share link if needed. http://www.shopsoko.com/

Sous Les Paves (booth#: 6939) - New for this season the client can customize their bag within our Parisian workshop, they can do a mix and match between the models, leather colors or ethic canvas, the signet which is the DNA of the brand and the strap or chain http://www.souslespaves-paris.com

Thacker New York (booth#: 7240) - Thacker New York is back for the third consecutive year and will be debuting for the first time the release of their new Spring 2020 Collection, as well as their immediates and Holiday Collection! This cutting-edge line is inspired by bold architectural design and a desire to simplify your life with a few, well-curated capsule pieces. https://thackernyc.com

Tic Tac Toe (booth#: 7623) – New to COTERIE! More bag, less baggage…Tic Tac Toe in an innovative new concept in handbag design. Each style features bags in 3 sizes that combine to form must-have bag for every day. Our unique design allows the wearer to clip sections on or off. Wear them one, two, or all three together. Tic Tac Toe bags merge low key luxury with the ultimate versatility. https://tictactoenyc.com/

Tucker (booth#: 146) - Tucker is now producing completely on demand. Styles are made to order and delivered in 10-14 days! https://www.tuckernyc.com/

Vanessa Wu (booth#: 7151) - Vanessa Wu is a French shoe designer established in Paris. Her mission is to design shoes for women with a fashion pulse. After a noteworthy presence at Anthropologie NYC, the brand is opening up to the wholesale market and launching its distributors access for American retailers. https://www.vanessawu.fr/en/

Vismaya (booth#: 7172) - Vismaya, a brand offering vibrant collection of scarves, neckerchiefs, wraps and kimonos has chosen to collaborate with street artist Colette Miller of the Angel Wing Project and contemporary artist, Bruce Rubenstein for a specially curated collection of accessories. Colette Miller and Bruce Rubenstein's spectacular paintings are transformed into wearable art. Vismaya is thrilled to share these one of kind collections with you.

http://www.vismayacollection.com/

WARDROBE by Dominika Budny (booth#: 6345) - WBYDB – minimalistic fashion label - is debuting at COTERIE. We develop a permanent fashion collection with a sustainable supply chain: striving to produce locally using high quality ecological or stock textiles. Our mission is to positively impact the fashion industry by supporting sustainable productions and impacting the habits of customers. https://www.wbydb.com/

Yukio (booth#: 627) - The second phase of the Yukio Summer Collection 2020 was inspired by the female figure and organic forms, so nonlinear shapes has predominant presence in the collection’s prints. Just like introduced in the first part of the season, the prints were all done manually by Yukio using mixed illustration techniques. The color chart combines neutral tones, such as, off-whites, and nude - with other vibrating colors encompassing various shades of the natural coral. https://www.yukio.co/

MODA Brands Include:

AYLIN AYLIN COLERI-Luxury Cotton Resort Collection (booth#: 5943) - AYLIN COLERI designs are produced from premium plant-based materials which are certified by OEKO-TEX®. We use only the highest quality sustainable Cotton, Linen, Bamboo and Tencel in our collections. AYLIN COLERI creates elegant and timeless designs for destination traveling which are healthy, practical, multi-functional, and sexy. Our styles are complimentary to all body types. We are a rapidly growing, woman-led American startup company serving upscale markets globally. http://www.AylinColeri.com

Beljoy (booth#: 6042) - Béljoy is the new, up and coming accessories brand you will not want to miss at MODA. We have an extensive line of on-trend jewelry that is created by Haitian artisans in order to restore dignity and inspire change. Béljoy was the exclusive jewelry line advertising for COACHELLA this year. http://www.beljoyhaiti.com

Fornash (booth#: 6060) - FORNASH is launching their NEW Tila bead bracelet colors at MODA. Our Tila bead bracelet is our top selling collection. Stores are selling out in three days of receiving their shipment. http://www.fornash.com/

La Moda Clothing (booth#: 5954) - La Moda Clothing is partnering with Fundbox to offer terms to our esteemed buyers. Starting September 05, Buyers can apply for terms up to Net 60 by with Fundbox pay. Fundbox Pay is a new payment solution from Fundbox, the small business financing-focused fintech firm that you might know from their business line of credit and invoice financing products. Fundbox Pay, their new product, offers a way to give B2B buyers and sellers what they want. http://www.lamodaclothings.com

Petit Pois Inc (booth#: 5625) - Celebrating 20.20.20 Anniversary “The Impossible...Possible Dream”, “Made in USA”, “On-Site” – See our Factory Tour Presenting Spring 2020 with a retrospective inspiration; known for her beautiful printed mesh, designer Viviana Gabeiras is bringing artist Norbert Klauber paintings into 3-dimensional designs, expanding her premium collection of dresses and adding Resort Bridal Line. Ageless & Timeless Lifestyle! https://www.mypetitpois.com/

Pure Woman By Ecoline (booth#: 6156) - PURE WOMEN the LABEL is showing its high fashion, (leather bags) line for the first time ever in the USA. "Our mission is to create and encourage beautiful hand techniques & surface ornamentation inspired for women who celebrate individuality" .......Lali Sahni https://www.ecolineindia.com

TRVL Design by ID Accessories Inc (booth#: 6038) - TRVL Design by ID Accessories, TRVL Design is showing for the first time with their debut collection of Fall-Holiday '19 travel cosmetic bags for immediate delivery. The collection is designed for any traveler and features lightweight and stylish patterns in custom colors that coordinate and can be monogrammed- and make a great gift! https://www.trvldesign.com

Zenzii (booth#: 6052) - ZENZII is excited to debut new colors and jewelry designs in their latest Fall and Winter 2019 Collections. New emerald green styles, modern pearl designs, and holiday handmade pieces will be exclusively showcased first at MODA NYC. http://www.zenziiwholesale.com/

FAME Brands Include:

Active Basic (booth#: 5065) - First time ever, Active Basic is coming to FAME! From Premium Basic to 2019 Fall/Winter collection, Active Basic is proud to present wide range of garments for Woman & Junior as well as its latest addition, Missy line. https://www.activebasicusa.com

America & Beyond (booth#: 5159) - Happy News! America & Beyond, your favorite boho luxe brand, supports the Saidham children’s cancer hospital in India. Every order placed with A & B helps us to continue to support this cause and we thank you in advance for your help! We are excited to announce that we now offer Mommy&Me clothing for all seasons! We have little girls clothing in sizes 4-6X and 8-14, as well as matching women's S/M/L. Come see us at our booth for a special offer! https://www.americaandbeyond.us

Beulah Style (booth#: 5059) - Beulah is proud to announce our AW19/20 and SS20 will be exhibited at the New York Fame Show. http://www.beulahstyle.com

Blowfish Malibu (booth#: 5261) - Blowfish Malibu recognizes that the shoe industry contributes to environmental issues and are trying to do their part to fix this. For SS2020, Blowfish Malibu has announced the launch of Balla4Earth, a heritage style with an upper made of recycled materials to help encourage recycling and re-use of products. http://www.blowfishshoes.com

Ccocci (booth#: 5065) - CCOCCI will be introducing brand new fall and winter collection at the upcoming fame show. We are thrilled to share our brand with new and existing customers all over the nation. http://www.ccocci.net

FashionGo (booth#: 5065) - FashionGo’s booth will showcase some of the hottest west coast vendors such as Main Strip; Just USA; Active Basic; Listicle; Sophie Marie; and shoe vendor CCOCCI, new to FAME. Uniquely, visitors can browse and shop with multiple vendors in one space and purchase through one easy check out system. https://www.fashiongo.net

Lucy Paris (booth#: 5010) - Lucy Paris at FAME! Check out our New Collection at Booth #5010

https://www.lucyparis.com

Naked Zebra (booth#: 5229) - Naked Zebra hitting the East Coast for the first time at Fame. With our new fabrications and vibrant colors, Naked Zebra is ready for a great Fall-Holiday while we roll into Spring 2020. https://naked-zebra.com/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIhOr 0oy45AIV0R6tBh2FMAZfEAAYASAAEgIeM_D_BwE

Nicholette-A (booth#: 7053) - Coterie chose to highlight NICHOLETTE-A, making its wholesale debut, as one of the best NEW brands. Based in New York and founded by a London architect returning to her fashion roots, NICHOLETTE-A approaches handbag design with architectural sense - creating a fresh blend of versatile style and bold structure. https://nicholette-a.com

Staccato (booth#: 5126) - Staccato is back at Fame! We'll be showcasing all our favorite sweaters of the season. From basic cardigans to novelty knits, we've got you covered. https://www.staccatoshowroom.com/

Sophie Marie (booth# 5065) - Sophie Marie debuts her line at Fame! The FW 2019 and upcoming Resort 2020 line as well as some basic staples for the Sophie Marie wardrobe will be on display. With an easy take on modern fashion, let Sophie Marie bring out the modern you that feels like home. http://www.sophiemarie-la.com

Thread Collective/NUMERO (booth#: 5281) - Get your first look at our new spring-summer 2020 collection featuring 70’s inspired silhouettes. Bellbottoms, jumpsuits, short-shorts and a variety of high-waisted styles come together to create an overall boho vibe. A fashion – forward denim collection not to be missed. https://www.numerobrand.com/

Unique Vintage (booth#: 5254) - Unique Vintage will present the first New York City preview of their SS20 collaboration with 'I Love Lucy'. Designed in celebration of the iconic female trailblazer, the 1950s-inspired line embodies the flirty glamour of the classic TV show, made for today’s contemporary woman and available in sizes XS to 5X. https://www.unique-vintage.com/pages/wholesale

SOLE COMMERCE Brands Include:

Carrano (booth#: 5332) - Carrano Shoes introduces stylish sculptural heels that are perfectly engineered. Carrano will dazzle and add a pop of color to any wardrobe. It’s a very exciting moment for Carrano as we consolidate our collaboration with some amazing fashion lovers as Thassia Naves and Lissete Rondon. https://www.carranousa.com/

CoFi Leathers (booth#: 5477) - CoFi Leathers is honored to be recently featured in Voyage Denver. The article, "Meet Stephanie McTigue of CoFi Leathers in Near Cherry Creek" highlights how CoFi was founded, shares details about CoFi's unique printed leather line of handbags and shoes, and celebrates the brand for it's consistent 40%+ annual growth over the past 5 1/2 years, since the brand was first launched. https://cofi-leather.gogecko.com

Kore Corp SAC (booth#: 5354) - Kore a Peruvian shoe brand, for the first time is participating in SOLE COMMERCE and is thrilled to announce the launch of our O/W '20 Alpaca's collection, as we contribute with the reduction of environmental damage, creating sustainable shoes. Sharing the best of Perú with the world! https://kore- shoes .com

Seychelles (booth#: 5522) - Seychelles Footwear is introducing Seychelles For All, a new unisex collection arriving to market in Spring 2020. For the first time ever, the brand will be carrying two styles in extended sizing up to women’s 14 and men’s 12. Acknowledging a demand for more inclusive styles and sizing, the capsule collection includes a lace up sneaker and a leather cross band sandal each in a variety of colors. http://www.seychellesfootwear.com

Volta Atelier (booth#: 5332) - VOLTA ATELIER is a Brazilian brand of sustainable leather accessories with a socially conscious production method. It was one of the brands selected by the Green Products Award in Germany in 2019. Fernanda Daudt, Volta's founder, was invited to present Volta's Case in the United Nations, at the Library Studio Hall seminar. VOLTA will display new items as the straps made of plastic beads. These straps were produced in partnership with a Brazilian NGO which assists women victims of domestic violence and former inmates. https://voltaatelier.com

