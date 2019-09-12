Excellence Canada Announces the Recipients of the 2019-20 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses 

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excellence Canada is pleased to announce that, at the fourth annual Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses, 32 Canadian companies will be receiving the Canadian Businesses Excellence Award for clearly demonstrating a strategic approach to successfully improving business performance and achieving goals, with a focus on the following three key performance areas: Delighted Customers, Engaged Employees, and Innovation.

Excellence Canada's mission is to help improve organizational performance and recognize excellence, with a vision to promote and enable excellence in every organization in Canada. Excellence Canada recognizes organizations that continually improve performance; are innovative, competitive, and customer focused; are healthy, inclusive, and sustainable; and that are economically, socially, and environmentally responsible.

The Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses is an annual program that recognizes outstanding achievements by organizations in the private sector, from coast-to-coast across Canada.

The awards will be presented at the 2019-20 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses Cocktail Reception on Thursday, September 19th at Steam Whistle Brewing, Locomotive Hall, in Toronto. The program features:

Networking and cocktails

Fireside Chat with Manjit Minhas, CEO and Co-founder of Minhas Breweries, Distilleries and Wineries, and dragon on CBC’s hit show, Dragons’ Den

Presentation of the 2019-20 Awards

Closing Address by John Wilson, President, Founder & CEO of the CEO Global Network

For complete event details and registration, please visit www.cbeawards.com/reception

We are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019-20 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses:

AppCentrica, Inc. – Toronto, ON

Arrow Engineering Inc. – Edmonton, AB

Backwoods Energy Services – Edmonton, AB

BeaverTails Canada Inc. – Montreal, QC

Blackstone Energy Services – Toronto, ON

Brainworks – Huntsville, ON

Candybox Marketing Inc. – Mississauga, ON

Cority – Toronto, ON

CSPN – Mississauga, ON

Denesoline Corporation – Yellowknife, NT

diff – Montreal, QC

DOCUdavit Solutions Inc. – Toronto, ON

Geotab – Oakville, ON

Hanson Canada – Toronto, ON

Hiilite Creative Group Inc. – Kelowna, BC

Integracare Inc.- Toronto, ON

ISU Corp – Kitchener, ON

Marlin Spring – Toronto, ON

MBC Managed IT Services – Richmond Hill, ON

Muir Tapes & Adhesives – Mississauga, ON

MuniSight – Sherwood Park, AB

ORIGIN – Fort William First Nation, ON

PetalMD – Quebec City, QC

Quartet Service Inc. – Toronto, ON

R. Khanuja Dentistry – Brampton, ON

Riva CRM Integration – Edmonton, AB

Sourced Group Inc.– Toronto, ON

T&T Power Group – Wellesley, ON

Three Point Turn Inc. – Toronto, ON

Traction Guest Inc. – Burnaby, BC

Waterford Global – Winnipeg, MB

Weston Forest – Mississauga, ON

